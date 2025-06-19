Givestar offers £100,000 through its Adventure for Good Grant Image: Givestar

Fundraising platform Givestar is inviting applications to its Adventure for Good Grant, “helping everyday people take on extraordinary challenges for charity”.

This year there is a total of £100,000 in grants available, thanks to support from Benefact Group.

Previous grant recipients include Russ Cook (“Hardest Geezer”) who ran the continent of Africa and raised £1 million for charity.

Advertisement

The funding is available to people aged 18 or over who are fundraising via an ambitious event or challenge to raise funds for a UK or US-based charity. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already started the challenge.

The funding is designed to help cover some of the costs of the effort, such as travel, equipment and logistics.

Applications for an Adventure for Good Grant are open until 16 July and involve a short form and recording a short video.

Applications will be judged by panel of experts, which includes previous grant recipients, who will agree how the £100,000 pot will be divided between successful fundraisers. The selected recipients will join Givestar’s AllStars programme – “a VIP community for those taking their fundraising to the next level”.