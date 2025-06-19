Fundraising and senior charity appointments in June 2025 Image by Howard Lake with OpenAI.

Senior appointments have been announced at IntoUniversity, Carbon Technology Research Foundation and RNIB.

Penny Tysoe joins IntoUniversity in new role

National education charity IntoUniversity has appointed Penny Tysoe to a new role as its Chief Development Officer. Penny brings extensive experience marketing, fundraising and senior leadership, most recently from her role as Fundraising and Communications Director at the Engineering Development Trust and Industrial Cadets.

She takes on a new role within the charity, to provide strategic oversight to all aspects of fundraising, marketing and communications, as well as sitting on the organisation’s Senior Management Team to help lead the delivery of the charity’s broader strategy and vision.

Krystyna Duval is new CEO at Carbon Technology Research Foundation

Maria-Krystyna Duval

The Carbon Technology Research Foundation has announced the appointment of Maria-Krystyna Duval as its new Chief Executive Officer. She joins from environmental law charity ClientEarth, where as Chief Programmes & Impact Officer she led the organisation’s litigation and advocacy work, including landmark cases against fossil fuel companies and governments to hold them accountable on climate action.

Her appointment marks the start of the next phase for the philanthropic foundation. Oxford-based CTRF launched in 2020 to pioneer scientific research and development in biotechnology to reverse climate change by supercharging nature’s ability to remove and lock away carbon at the gigaton scale. CTRF prioritises projects with a range of co-benefits, such as improving food security, reducing land use footprints for crops, and opening new income schemes that support communities around the world.

As CEO, Duval will be focusing on building partnerships with academic institutions, public sector bodies and philanthropic bodies and donors to accelerate its mission to tackle climate change at scale and with pace. She will also be using her extensive experience in policy development and regulation to ensure scientific breakthroughs in nature-based carbon dioxide removal can be rapidly implemented in the real world with a supportive policy infrastructure.

RNIB appoints Sir Jim Harra as new Vice Chair

Sir Jim Harra

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has appointed Sir Jim Harra to take up the roles of Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee.

Harra was previously a Permanent Secretary in the Civil Service, retiring in April 2025 after almost 41 years in HM Revenue & Customs, including over five years as Chief Executive of the tax department.

During his time as Chief Executive he implemented a digital strategy to modernise the tax system, improve the customer experience and tax compliance, and reduce costs. He was Civil Service Champion for tackling workplace bullying and for LGBT+ inclusion.

New CEO and COO at Veterans’ Foundation

Stella Atherstone and Jane Gurney

The Veterans’ Foundation has announced the appointment of Jane Gurney as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Stella Atherstone as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The appointments come as as the charity surpasses £30 million in grants awarded to organisations supporting veterans, serving personnel, and their families across the UK.

Since its inception in 2016, the Foundation has provided grants ranging from a few hundred pounds to £200,000, enabling over 500 charities to deliver services addressing challenges such as mental health, homelessness, unemployment, and social isolation within the veteran community.

Its funding includes Small Grant Awards, Standard Grant Awards, and Salary Grant Awards, ensuring essential organisations can continue to provide life-changing support.