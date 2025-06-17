More funding opportunities in June 2025 Created by Howard Lake using AI.

Here is a selection of more funding opportunities announced or spotted in June 2025. They cover grantmaking trusts that support children, young people, physical and mental health, end of life care in hospitals, and the root causes of poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

Movement for Good offers £5,000 to 10 youth charities

Image: Movement for Good

Movement for Good’s third draw of the year is offering £5,000 to 10 charities that support children and young people.

Nominations are open for just seven days, closing at 23.59 on 22 June.

You can nominate a registered charity, not-for-profit organisation, or community interest company in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man. In fact you can nominate as many charities as you like: you can nominate a charity once, but you can do so for multiple charities.

Vinehill Trust – physical and mental health

Illustration: The Vinehill Trust

The Vinehill Trust offers grants of up to £25,000 a year for three years. It supports small charities (under £1 million annual income) from across the UK in addressing physical and mental health challenges.

They are particularly keen to support those helping disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

There is no application deadline.

The Vinehill Trust also supports charitable, educational and ecclesiastical organisations working on music and heritage.

Established in January 2024 the trust also funds several major existing programmes, including the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Heritage Skills Training Programme and the National Schools Singing Programme.

£300,00 from Cheshire Freemasons to celebrate 300 years

Senior Freemasons celebrate the 300th anniversary

To mark their 300th anniversary, Cheshire Freemasons are donating £30,000 each to ten charities across the region, totalling £300,000. The grants support services from hospice care and mental health to youth suicide prevention and domestic abuse recovery.

The chosen charities are Wirral Hospice St John’s, The Underground Training Station, The Joshua Tree, Mentell, Cheshire Without Abuse, Chester Cathedral, Let’s Farm, Young Minds Matter (via Cheshire Community Foundation), The Christie Charity, PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide

A spokesperson for the Cheshire Freemasons commented:

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our Provincial Tercentenary by giving back to the community that has supported us for so long. These ten charities represent a diverse range of essential services, all of which make a profound difference to the lives of people across Cheshire. We hope this £300,000 collective grant will significantly bolster their efforts and allow them to continue their invaluable work.”

Marie Curie offers £900,000 research funding to improve end of life care in hospitals

Image: Marie Curie

End of life charity Marie Curie has launched a new £900,000 funding partnership with Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity and Leeds Hospitals Charity to fund research into improving palliative and end of life care experiences in hospital.

The Marie Curie Research Grants Scheme is now inviting applications for research “aiming to improve quality of care, and discharge, for people with palliative and end of life care needs in hospital”.

Marie Curie research has already identified that of all the people who die in England and Wales each year, over a third die in hospital. Most of these people don’t want or need to be there; just 6% of people expressed preference to die in hospital in 2024.

However, key gaps remain in understanding the quality of the palliative care delivered in hospitals and how to improve it.

Of the £900,000 funding, £300,000 (a joint fund from Leeds Hospitals Charity and Marie Curie), is available for research at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, where approximately 3,000 adult patients die every year.

Another £200,000 of the funding, in a joint fund from Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity and Marie Curie, will be allocated to research focusing on improving end of life experiences for people with heart or lung disease in hospital.

Applications from researchers for The Marie Curie Research Grants Scheme are open until 21 July 2025.

NLCF Solidarity Fund opens with £25mn for 2025/26

Image: The National Lottery Charities Fund

The National Lottery Community Fund is launching the Solidarity Fund in June to provide long-term core funding for up to ten years to organisations tackling the root causes of poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

From this month the Solidarity Fund will make up at least 10% of the NLCB’s portfolio, starting with £25 million in the financial year 2025/26 and rising to £50 million per year from 2026/27.

The fund is designed to strengthen community efforts “by supporting long-term work that builds power, knowledge and solidarity that goes beyond a single place or group”. The NLCF expects to award funding to around 10 organisations.

The fund has also hosted a series of consultation events, engaging 91 organisations, to ensure that it reflects the priorities and realities of the communities it is designed for.

A series of webinars in June are being hosted to help organisations learn more about the Solidarity Fund and whether and how to apply:

Thursday 12th June, 10-10:45am

Tuesday 17th June, 11-11:45am

Tuesday 24th June, 11-11:45am



