Forvis Mazars launches charitable foundation to improve social mobility

Global professional services network Forvis Mazars has launched the Forvis Mazars Foundation UK, dedicated to improving social mobility across the UK.

The Foundation, launched appropriately on National Social Mobility Day, exists to support under-resourced young people, helping them achieve their potential and build a positive future. It is “committed to delivering flexible funding, fostering collaboration, and supporting the charitable sector to ensure long-term, sustainable change”.

The Foundation’s work will be funded by an annual donation from the partnership of Forvis Mazars in the UK. In addition, the company will provide pro bono services and skilled volunteering to support the Foundation.

The Foundation will support charities across the UK that work with young people aged up to 25. It will focus on three changes to improve social mobility:

Reducing the attainment gap by supporting children, parents and carers to develop foundational skills such as literacy and numeracy to ensure success at school.



Preparing young people for life by providing equal access to opportunities that build essential life skills, including teamwork, leadership, ambition, and self-belief.



Widening access to education and employment by helping young adults gain the networks, relationships, and cultural knowledge needed to succeed in education and the job market.

Funding to six charities

To mark its launch the Forvis Mazars Foundation UK is providing £400,000 of funding to the six charity partners across the UK:

EveryYouth – backing initiatives to help young homeless people thrive and achieve positive outcomes through the EveryYouth Employed, Project Flourish, and Boost programmes.



– backing initiatives to help young homeless people thrive and achieve positive outcomes through the EveryYouth Employed, Project Flourish, and Boost programmes. Future First – investing in 30 new fast-track alumni networks in state schools in areas of high deprivation across the UK.



– investing in 30 new fast-track alumni networks in state schools in areas of high deprivation across the UK. Get Further – helping to build organisational capacity and drive student engagement to increase impact.



– helping to build organisational capacity and drive student engagement to increase impact. Leadership Through Sport & Business – supporting the launch a new business bootcamp in Glasgow, roll out the FutureYou programme nationally, and support existing business bootcamps across the UK.



– supporting the launch a new business bootcamp in Glasgow, roll out the FutureYou programme nationally, and support existing business bootcamps across the UK. Learning with Parents – providing funding which will expand infrastructure, support schools, and scale impact.



– providing funding which will expand infrastructure, support schools, and scale impact. My Time Young Carers – enabling the launch the Equity for Young Carers project, aimed at identifying, celebrating, and inspiring best practice across the UK to support young carers.

James Gilbey, Chief Executive Officer at Forvis Mazars in the UK, said:

“Forvis Mazars has always been committed to making a difference, building on a legacy of 40 years of charitable giving through the Mazars Charitable Trust… Every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential, and through the Foundation, we aim to provide the support to make that happen.”