MSc Charity Marketing and Fundraising. Centre for Charity Effectiveness.

Forvis Mazars launches charitable foundation to improve social mobility

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 June 2025 | News

Forvis Mazars logo

Global professional services network Forvis Mazars has launched the Forvis Mazars Foundation UK, dedicated to improving social mobility across the UK.

The Foundation, launched appropriately on National Social Mobility Day, exists to support under-resourced young people, helping them achieve their potential and build a positive future. It is “committed to delivering flexible funding, fostering collaboration, and supporting the charitable sector to ensure long-term, sustainable change”.

The Foundation’s work will be funded by an annual donation from the partnership of Forvis Mazars in the UK. In addition, the company will provide pro bono services and skilled volunteering to support the Foundation.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

The Foundation will support charities across the UK that work with young people aged up to 25. It will focus on three changes to improve social mobility:

Funding to six charities

To mark its launch the Forvis Mazars Foundation UK is providing £400,000 of funding to the six charity partners across the UK:

James Gilbey, Chief Executive Officer at Forvis Mazars in the UK, said:

“Forvis Mazars has always been committed to making a difference, building on a legacy of 40 years of charitable giving through the Mazars Charitable Trust… Every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential, and through the Foundation, we aim to provide the support to make that happen.”

Related posts

UK Fundraising
17 October 2016

iAMDigital fund launches to address digital skills crisis
UK Fundraising
23 November 2016

Newman’s Own Foundation to donate £175k to UK charities
UK Fundraising
19 August 2019

Charity offers micro grants for young people’s mental health projects
16 March 2021

Julia & Hans Rausing launch £8m Youth Centre Recovery Fund

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon