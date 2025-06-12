Npower Business Solutions adds £5 million to its community fund Image: nBS Foundation

Business energy supplier npower Business Solutions is to double its commitment to the npower Business Solutions Foundation from £5 million to £10 million.

The nBS Foundation, launched last year, provides grants of up to £100,000 to community and not-for-profit organisations located within a 50 mile radius of its offices in Solihull and Leeds. In its first year it supported 89 projects, including funds for 190 solar panels, over 200 full and part-time charity roles, six electric vehicles, 15 redeveloped outside spaces and the renovation of more than 20 buildings and community spaces.

The doubling of the Foundation’s funding was announced in Birmingham at an event marking the foundation’s first year, which was also marked by a photography exhibition, featuring several of the projects the fund has supported over the past 12 months.

Projects funded in the first year

Jericho Wood Shack, Birmingham

Projects that received funding in the foundation’s first year which were included in the photo exhibition include Jericho in Birmingham. It provides supported work opportunities for people facing extreme challenges in getting a job, including marginalised young people and survivors of modern slavery. The nBS Foundation provided funding to help improve its sustainable supported workspace, the Wood Shack.

Smart Works Leeds

Smart Works Leeds, which helps unemployed women gain the confidence, coaching and clothing they need to succeed at job interviews and transform their lives, is also featured in the first anniversary exhibition.

The nBS Foundation provided funding to Smart Works Leeds to support the role of a new team member, and to cover outreach activities with women facing multiple barriers to employment in areas such as Seacroft, Harehills and Bradford.

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at npower Business Solutions, said:

“The nBS Foundation was set up with a specific aim of supporting the many ambitious not-for-profit organisations, charities and educational institutions across the Midlands and Yorkshire. Those organisations which are eager to make long-lasting change, but need the funding to turn their ambitions into reality…

“It is… a huge honour to be able to announce a further £5 million in funding, bringing the total to a huge £10 million, so we can continue to support projects that are taking vital steps to decarbonise and safeguard our world, support the growth of responsible businesses, promote social innovation, and champion local skills or employment.

“So, the message is – if you know, or are involved with, a suitable organisation who could be eligible for our support, please visit npowerbusinesssolutions.com to find out more.”

Applications to the nBS Foundation and the allocation of funding is managed by Charis Grants, an independent organisation specialising in the distribution of financial and product support to vulnerable individuals and community projects.

To be eligible for funding organisations must be “a not-for-profit or educational institution that’s at least two years old and based within a 50-mile radius of [npower’s] two offices in Solihull and Leeds”, specifically within a 50 mile radius of B91 3ES or LS15 8ZB.