Winners of 2025 National Fundraising Awards announced Photo: Howard Lake

The winners of the National Fundraising Awards 2025 were announced this week at a celebratory dinner at London’s QEII Centre.

The awards recognise excellence and best practice in fundraising, and provide a platform to showcase fundraisers and their remarkable work in the charity sector.

Run by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising (CIOF), the awards were by hosted by comedian Paul Sinha for the second year running. They took place at the end of the first day of the two-day Fundraising Convention held by the CIOF.

Advertisement

There were 12 categories in which fundraisers, charities, fundraising campaigns and charity partnerships were celebrated.

The winners are:

Fundraising Campaign of the Year – The Big 180 campaign: Prostate Cancer UK, Paddy Power, and the Professional Darts Corporation. (Sponsored by The Production Hub Limited).



(Sponsored by The Production Hub Limited). Newcomer of the Year – Laura Franklin: The Bone Cancer Research Trust



Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year – Go Inspire Group



Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year – Deborah Gascoyne for Myeloma UK



Fundraising Innovation of the Year – Muslim Charity Helping the Needy for their Ramadan 2024 Campaign. (Sponsored by Showcase of Fundraising Innovation and Inspiration (SOFII)).



(Sponsored by Showcase of Fundraising Innovation and Inspiration (SOFII)). Legacy Campaign of the Year – Christian Aid’s Faith Will campaign



Charity-Business Relationship of the Year – Prostate Cancer UK and phs Group



Young Fundraiser of the Year (15 years old and under) – Harli Dixon for St Elizabeth Hospice



Fundraising Charity of the Year (Small) – Purple Heart Wishes



Fundraising Charity of the Year (Large) – Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity



Fundraiser of the Year – Punyapriya Singh: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice . (Sponsored by Conference Care).



. (Sponsored by Conference Care). Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising – Kerys Sheppard: Shelter Cymru



Kerys Sheppard wins Lifetime Contribution Award at the National Fundraising Awards. Photo: Howard Lake



Katie Docherty, Chief Executive Officer at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“Every year the judging panel is blown away by the calibre of nominees for the National Fundraising Awards – this year was no different. The awards are a night to honour the extraordinary impact of fundraisers across the UK, celebrating the hard work, creativity and passion that defines our sector. “All of our winners, their fellow nominees and the wider sector are making vital contributions to their communities, and those who use the services of the organisations they support or work for.



“It is both joyous and humbling to see some of the most powerful and innovative fundraising campaigns, and to meet the individuals and teams behind them. Huge congratulations to all of our winners – together they have defined what is possible, learning from each other and lifting one another up as our sector adapts, grows, and leads with purpose.” The Faith Will Campaign by Christian Aid won the Legacy Campaign of the Year. Photo: Howard Lake

Paul Sinha at the National Fundraising Awards. Photo: Howard Lake