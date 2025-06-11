Law firm Bindmans creates social justice fund Photo by Joaquin Carfagna on Pexels.com.

Multidisciplinary law firm Bindmans has launched a 10% Social Justice Fund which will allocate 10% of business client fees to support individuals in gaining access to justice.

It represents an “industry first” according to Bindmans. It not only helps vulnerable individuals but also enhances the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores of Bindmans’ corporate clients.

Bindmans has 50 years’ of experience in the human rights and social justice sector, providing legal services to those who need it most. The firm was founded by human rights lawyer Sir Geoffrey Bindman (KC). The Social Justice Fund is designed to continue his legacy by bridging funding gaps for those in need and leading by example in the legal industry.

Advertisement

Social Justice Fund

Gabrielle Plews

The Social Justice Fund operates within the firm’s new Corporate and Commercial team. It is led by Partner Gabrielle Plews, who created the concept.

Plews explained:

“The 10% Social Justice Fund is a unique concept that allows our business clients to directly impact and positively increase access to social justice while simultaneously achieving their ESG goals. When I envisaged this concept, it was with Bindmans in mind. Only a law firm with their vision and ethos could deliver this kind of change to the business world and legal services market”.

Initial charity partners

In its first year Bindmans will partner with two charities dedicated to social justice, donating 100% of the SJF, without deduction, to supporting the work they do in providing access to legal services for people in need.

The Access to Justice Foundation isa Law Society accredited organisation that supports the delivery of free legal advice to the people, places and communities most in need. Just4Kids Law will receiving funding to support its work providing legal advice and representation to children in the criminal justice system. The SJF funding will be split equally between the two organisations.





Clare Carter, Chief Executive Officer at The Access to Justice Foundation said:

“Access to Justice Foundation and Bindmans’ 10% Social Justice Fund are a perfect fit with shared track records on access to justice. We will work together to ensure that disadvantaged individuals have access to the life changing legal advice they need.”