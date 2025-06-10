CIOF report reveals fundraisers’ use of AI and their concerns

While many fundraisers are exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their work they also express their concerns about the technologies and in particular their ethical implications, according to a report from the CIOF.

The findings were published in a report published today at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention in central London. The “Shaping the Future of Fundraising with AI” report was produced by the Chartered Institute and the University of York’s Research Centre for Digital Innovation in Philanthropy and Fundraising (CDIPF).



The report is based on surveys and interviews with 100 organisations and fundraisers. It features insights into fundraisers’ perceptions of, use of, and concerns regarding AI technologies.

While those who responded acknowledged the opportunities for efficiency and strategic insight from using the technologies, they also highlighted the significant challenges AI could present – with concerns around ethics, data privacy and the reliability of AI tools.

For example, only 4% of respondents report being ‘very familiar’ with regulation policies around the use of AI (rising to just 9% of those who already use AI), whilst 90% are unaware of any sector specific guidelines to support fundraisers.

The use of AI in fundraising was pretty much split down the middle: 53% of respondents do not use AI for fundraising, whilst almost half of the respondents (47%) use AI for fundraising.

They survey questions were constructed so as to differentiate between the sorts of opportunities respondents associate with the use of AI, and the actual uses of AI for fundraising. This is designed to trace a gap between knowledge and understanding of opportunities around AI, and actual uptake of AI for fundraising purposes.

Efficiency opportunities were the most prominent opportunity that fundraisers could see from using AI.

Chart 4 in the report, showing how fundraisers surveyed thought AI could be used in fundraising.

Dr Marta Herrero, lead researcher and Director of the CDIPF, said:

“AI-driven technology is capable of offering novel and compelling possibilities for charitable fundraising. However, first we need to build trust among fundraising professionals – and clearly identify what needs to be done to support fundraisers as they explore adopting AI into everyday use. “We want fundraisers to feel confident about using AI, feeling that they understand what it can do well, the challenges it poses, and – most importantly – that they trust in their own abilities to identify how they can use the tools responsibly for the benefits of the communities and donors they serve.”

Ceri Edwards, executive director of engagement at the CIOF, said:

“As AI technologies become increasingly accessible, they offer unparalleled opportunities for our sector – however we must navigate these advancements carefully, ensuring that our practices remain ethical and that we maintain the trust of our donors. “As a sector, I believe we can work together to shape a future where AI enhances the impact of fundraising efforts, driving positive change in our communities for years to come.”

The Shaping the Future of Fundraising with AI report is available for download at University of York’s website.

“Shaping the Future of Fundraising with AI” is the second collaboration between the CIOF and Dr Herrero.



In 2021, they published “Dealing with the Crisis. Creativity and Resilience of Arts and Cultural Fundraisers during Covid-19”, a report led by Dr Herrero (then at the University of Sheffield) with the CIoF’s Cultural Sector Network, outlining the resilience and innovation fundraisers demonstrated when dealing with the consequences of the Covid pandemic on the sector.



