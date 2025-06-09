MSc Charity Marketing and Fundraising. Centre for Charity Effectiveness.

Chartered Institute of Fundraising announces its new purpose

Howard Lake

9 June 2025

Chartered Institute of Fundraising

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has unveiled its new long-term purpose, which is focused on tackling the key issues facing fundraising and ensuring that fundraisers and charities are supported amidst challenging times.

The 10-year strategy was announced to fundraisers at this week’s annual Fundraising Convention. It presents a roadmap for “transforming the fundraising landscape across the UK” at a time when the profession and what it enables charities to achieve is at a “critical juncture”.

The Chartered Institute, which is bringing in individual chartered status for fundraisers, has based its purpose on four key pillars:

• Attracting, retaining and nurturing fundraising talent
• Changing perceptions of fundraising
• Driving excellent fundraising practice, setting standards, ethics and guidance
• Fostering a culture that inspires more people to give

Two pillars, it can be said, take an internal focus and the other two an external, public focus.

Addressing Convention delegates, Katie Docherty, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said the need for change has never been more urgent – but is clear that the CIOF needs the expertise and skills of its members to make this a reality.

She added:

“We are at a critical juncture – we need to take action now. I have been a fundraiser for almost 25 years, and I have seen all of this firsthand throughout my career. It can’t continue. Fundraisers are burning out. Charities are facing recruitment challenges. And every day we do what we can to help those who need us. Fundraising is not just a means to an end – it’s a profession that needs to be valued, supported and seen as absolutely essential to the delivery of charitable missions – and fundraisers can be the bridge between generosity and impact, turning resources into positive change”.

She urged the delegates, wider membership and beyond, and charities to join the Institute on its journey.

“We need your help to enable us to shape a stronger, more positive future for fundraising”, she said.

Harpreet Kondel, chair of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, added:

“In the 30 years I have been involved in fundraising we have moved forward – of course we have – but not enough. More needs to be done and I am truly excited about the work the CIOF has planned to achieve its purpose in the coming years. I am proud to play my part in this next chapter, and I hope my fellow fundraisers are too.”

Four pillars

The four key pillars of the new organisational purpose each have five- and ten-year goals.

