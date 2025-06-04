Still sending donations to Amazon? Buytogive - the UK's only marketplace dedicated to raising funds for charities. Built for charities, not billionaires.

Free £15k communications programme offered to a small Christian charity

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 4 June 2025 | News

Jersey Road recording on video
Photo: Jersey Road

Jersey Road, the communications agency which works with Christian charities and nonprofits, is marking its 15th anniversary by offer a free communications campaign worth up to £15,000 to a small Christian charity.

The competition to win the prize is open to any Christian charity or church with a turnover of less than £250,000 and based in the UK, Australia or USA.

CEO, Gareth Russell said:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

“Turning 15 is a significant milestone for our business. We didn’t really know what the future would hold when we started the agency 15 years ago… We want to celebrate by giving something back and profiling one of the small, but amazing organisations in the UK, Australia and US making a difference in people’s lives but who are currently flying under the radar.”

Jersey Road will partner with the winner to identify the right communications strategy for the winning charity’s campaign that will engage its target audience and amplify its message.

The company has teams in London, Milton Keynes and Australia and partners in various international markets.

A video interview by Jersey Road.
Photo: Jersey Road

The deadline to apply for the prize is 1 July 2025. The entry form is a short one with just three free text questions about the work of your charity, plus your charity’s contact details.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
2 July 2012

Rapidata to reduce regular giving attrition with timed messages at 'trigger' points
UK Fundraising
6 June 2016

Community Channel seeks investors to become first community-owned national TV station
UK Fundraising
21 June 2016

Community Channel to close June 30 without extra support
UK Fundraising
24 May 2019

Agency offers free £5,000 website to a local Hampshire organisation

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon