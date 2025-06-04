Free £15k communications programme offered to a small Christian charity Photo: Jersey Road

Jersey Road, the communications agency which works with Christian charities and nonprofits, is marking its 15th anniversary by offer a free communications campaign worth up to £15,000 to a small Christian charity.

The competition to win the prize is open to any Christian charity or church with a turnover of less than £250,000 and based in the UK, Australia or USA.

CEO, Gareth Russell said:

“Turning 15 is a significant milestone for our business. We didn’t really know what the future would hold when we started the agency 15 years ago… We want to celebrate by giving something back and profiling one of the small, but amazing organisations in the UK, Australia and US making a difference in people’s lives but who are currently flying under the radar.”

Jersey Road will partner with the winner to identify the right communications strategy for the winning charity’s campaign that will engage its target audience and amplify its message.

The company has teams in London, Milton Keynes and Australia and partners in various international markets.

The deadline to apply for the prize is 1 July 2025. The entry form is a short one with just three free text questions about the work of your charity, plus your charity’s contact details.