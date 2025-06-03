John Ellerman Foundation commits to funding in perpetuity and other funding news

A decision about the John Ellerman Foundation’s future is announced, along with funding announcements and deadlines from Rosa, Art Explora, Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Fellowship and Essentia Foundation.

John Ellerman Foundation

Photo by Pixabay.

The John Ellerman Foundation has confirmed that it is committed to continue its funding into the future, with no plans to spend out its funding by a certain date.

Its trustees had committed to take a decision on how long it should exist for as part of the charity’s strategy for 2022 to 2025. They considered the various options, as have other grantmakers, and the need for their funding, and made a clear decision to continue operating into the future. “This is the option that allows us to make the most meaningful impact on the issues we care about”, a statement from the foundation explained.

Indeed, the Foundation has been considering the topic of whether to set a date to close and complete its work since 2012. The decision then was to move from existing in perpetuity to existing “in the long term”, which was defined as “in excess of 30 years”.

Externally facilitated meetings in 2022 and 2023, supported by data and research on the topic, helped in the decision announced this week.

Whilst making the statement of continuing, the trustees did recognise that the foundation has the right to review this decision again as part of all future strategy review processes.

Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Fellowship

Journalists in the early stages of their career (two to five years of experience) are invited to apply for a nine-month opportunity to pursue a major investigative project.

The Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Fellowship is run by Durham University and Reuters.

Applications from professionals working in related fields such as human rights and documentary-making will also be considered.

The Fellowship has a monthly salary of £4,444 plus a £1,250 per month living stipend, and a one-off payment of £1,800 for travel and related expenses.

Applications for the 2026 Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Fellowship close on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor-in-Chief, said of the journalist and writer:

“Sir Harry Evans was a giant of journalism and an inspiration to those who worked with him. We hope that, through this initiative, Reuters can help support a diverse new generation of investigative journalists and newsroom leaders. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Durham University to champion independent journalism, nurture emerging talent and celebrate Sir Harry’s remarkable legacy”.



Art Explora to fund museum school trips for UK children

Art Explora, the foundation set up by French philanthropist Frédéric Jousset, has committed £1 million for the next four years to enable schoolchildren from across the UK to visit cultural venues such as the British Museum in London.

According to The Art Newspaper, the project is designed to tackle cultural inequality in the UK, following Art Explora’s findings that more than 60% of teachers have not taken their class to a museum in the past year. The foundation expects to support over 100,000 children on a cultural school trip.

Rosa’s Rise Fund 2025

Rosa’s second round of grants from the Rise Fund this year offers two-year organisational development grants of up to £40,000 to organisations led by and for Black and racially minoritised women and girls.

Rise was developed alongside women with experience of racial injustice. It supports powerful organisations that change and save lives. It is within them that future leaders of feminist and anti-racist movements grow. It aims to “make the UK a fairer, safer place for women and girls”.

Applications to Rosa’s Rise Fund close at 4pm on Monday 23 June 2025.

Essentia Foundation

The Essentia Foundation provides financial support to charities and community groups to help achieve improved health and social welfare of children and young people up to the age of 25 years old.



Grants of £50,000 only are available to medium sized charitable organisations that align with the Essentia Foundation’s objectives.

The fund is looking for projects that:

Support the participation in mainstream society for individuals with learning disabilities or long-term life limiting health conditions

Support young people who face long-term challenges living in poverty and inequality.

Support those who have been excluded from school to access or return to education or training opportunities

Provide skills and training to those who are furthest from the labour market

Aim to improve the health and welfare of children and young people (being those under 25)

This current funding round has around £1 million for grant distribution, meaning that only 20 applicants will be successful.

Applications to the Essentia Foundation close on 6 June 2025.