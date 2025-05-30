Steve Morgan Foundation announces £100 million funding pledge Steve Morgan, CBE (centre) with the award-winning charity leaders from the Foundation’s 2024 Conference and Awards.

The Steve Morgan Foundation has pledged to invest £100 million over the next five years to tackle social disadvantage and fund internationally ground-breaking research into Type 1 Diabetes.

The announcement of the new long-term strategy to invest in sustainable solutions comes as the foundation’s 25th anniversary approaches.

The foundation was created in 2001 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Steve Morgan CBE, founder of Redrow. It provides funding, support, expertise and best practice to not-for-profit organisations “and has helped to improve the quality of life for millions of people”.

Building on the success of strategic partnerships to date, the Foundation will deliver “large-scale, long-term investments to improve outcomes in education, employment”, together with ensuring access to provision for those that need it the most.

Steve Morgan CBE explained the new approach. He said:

“This is a pivotal moment for the Foundation as we continue to drive proper impact across our region. We recognise that these are really tough times for so many communities who are facing poverty and a lack of meaningful opportunities. This is why we are significantly scaling up our support and pledging £20m each year for the next five years to support collaborative partnerships that tackle these issues head on.”

Liam Eaglestone, CEO at the Steve Morgan Foundation, added:

“We remain deeply committed to the region we’ve long supported – Merseyside, North Wales, West Cheshire, and North Shropshire. By combining our financial resources with the expertise of our partners, we are determined to break the cycle of social disadvantage, creating long lasting impact across our region.”

The Steve Morgan Foundation has made ambitious gifts in the past. In 2022 it committed £50 million in 2022 to the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge, a research initiative that brings together Diabetes UK and Breakthrough T1D UK and aims to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

