Big Give Christmas Challenge 2025 is open for applications

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 29 May 2025 | News

Big Give 2025 applications open now. Image of two schoolchildren smiling, plus the Big Give triangle logo.

The UK’s largest collaborative fundraising campaign, the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2025, is now inviting applications from charities of all sizes and sectors to take part.

Last year the matched giving campaign raised a remarkable £44.7 million for 1,267 charities from the public and the Big Give’s “Champion funders’.

This year’s campaign runs from 2nd to 9th December 2025, in line with Giving Tuesday. It offers an opportunity for charities to double donations and “supercharge their end-of-year fundraising”.

Over 1,000 charities are expected to take part, and Big Give is committed to surpassing last year’s total.

Why join the Big Give Christmas Challenge?

Big Give highlights both direct and indirect benefits for taking part in the established annual campaign.

A spokesperson at Doncaster Performance Venue Limited said:

“This was our new Development Officer’s first-ever fundraising campaign. Despite entering the industry with limited experience, they delivered an exceptional campaign. We believe the success of this effort was largely due to the in-depth knowledge available on your platform, which helped them build their confidence and skills.”

Street Vet added:

“It was fantastic to receive support from Big Give’s PR Team to secure some national media coverage for our campaign with an interview with one of our Ambassadors in the Daily Express. Without your support, we would not have secured this coverage.”

WATCH: Big Give #ChristmasChallenge 2024 campaign video


Alex Day, Managing Director, Big Give, said: “After last year’s record result, which saw the Christmas Challenge become the UK’s biggest collaborative fundraising campaign, we’re excited to invite both returning and new charities to take part in what promises to be another extraordinary campaign. This is one of the best opportunities for charities to double their impact at Christmas thanks to the generosity of Champion funders and the public who consistently support the many wonderful causes that benefit from the campaign.”

Applications for the Christmas Challenge are open until Friday 4th July 2025.

