Octopus Legacy’s Spring Free Will campaign raises over £15 million Image: Octopus Legacy

Octopus Legacy’s recent Spring ‘Free Will’ campaign raised £15.2 million in future pledged income for its charity partners.

The campaign involved over 100 charity partners. It aimed to help those without an up-to-date will choose the right kind and then complete it, with the opportunity to include a gift to charity if they wished.

Over two months the Spring campaign raised an average of £150,000 per charity, up from an average of £100,000 per charity in the last campaign in Autumn 2024. The number of wills written increased too: the campaign saw a 115% increase in wills written compared with its Autumn 2024 campaign and a 442% increase when compared with its campaign in Spring 2024.

The campaign generated at least one pledge for 93% of Octopus Legacy’s partner charities.

Partnering with charities to promote leaving a gift in wills

The campaign offers charities co-brandable assets and resources to help them promote the offer to their own audiences. Octopus Legacy helps them extend their reach through social media ads, affiliate and corporate partners, as well as testing new channels and sharing insights.

Octopus Legacy also secured coverage of the campaign in The Independent, Money Saving Expert and on ITV’s Martin Lewis’ Money Show Live.

Cherie Hope, Legacy and In Memory Manager at Sands, the baby loss charity, said:

“Partnering with Octopus Legacy on the campaigns has helped us to reach a new audience we wouldn’t have been able to tap into ourselves. During the Spring 2025 campaign, we raised an estimated £700k in future legacy income.”

Octopus Legacy’s Founder and CEO Sam Grice said:

“Through our recent Free Wills Campaign and working with our charity partners we’ve raised over £100 million for charity and helped thousands of people build their legacy. We’re incredibly proud to be working with so many brilliant charity partners and to be helping more people realise the lasting difference they can make through a simple, thoughtful act.”

The campaign will run again in Autumn from September to October 2025. Find out more about the Octopus Legacy free will campaign.