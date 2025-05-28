OCS Foundation relaunches with greater focus on disadvantaged children and young people

Grantmaking and fundraising charity the OCS Foundation has relaunched “with a sharpened focus on creating opportunities for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland”.

Established in 2014, the OCS Foundation is dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage. It did so by developing the capacity and skills of socially and economically disadvantaged community members.

OCS UK & Ireland, part of the OCS Group, is a global leader in facilities services and management. It operates across the UK and Ireland and has an annual turnover of more than of £2.2 billion.

In 2023, the OCS Foundation piloted its ‘People into Work’ scheme, which has since helped over 680 individuals secure valuable, sustainable employment. These life-changing outcomes are now a core part of OCS’s social value commitments.

New focus

Now the OCS Foundation is reaffirming its purpose to impact as many children and young people as possible, providing them with opportunities to thrive. It now supports causes, projects, and charities “that offer safety, skills, wellbeing support, and real pathways to a brighter future”.

Three core areas

The OCS Foundation’s initiatives focus on three core areas:

Wellbeing and inclusion: Promoting mental health, physical wellbeing, and social inclusion.

Education and skills development: Supporting access to learning, training, career pathways, and sporting opportunities.

Community support: Partnering with organisations to deliver meaningful local impact.

New partnerships

As part of the relaunch, the Foundation has announced partnerships with Brighten the Corners, Irish Youth Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Commenting on the relaunch, Nikki Brown, Head of the Foundation said:

“We are delighted to be announcing a long-term vision for the Foundation which supports our future generations. We are focused on lifting children and young people up and giving them the helping hand they need to create a better future for themselves. The partners that we have chosen will really help us to make a difference.”