Clarion Futures launches new grant programme Image: Clarion Futures

Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, has launched a new grant programme to mark the housing association’s 125th anniversary.

The Making a Difference Fund will award grants of up to £5,000 to partner organisations delivering projects that will “draw people together, sharing hopes, skills and passions for the places Clarion residents call home”.

Applications that show “meaningful and engaging ideas to connect and celebrate communities will be prioritised”, such as murals and art projects, gardening clubs and social inclusion initiatives.

125th anniversary

The grant programme forms part of celebrations to mark Clarion Housing Group’s 125th anniversary. In 1900 entrepreneur William Sutton left his fortune to build some of the first social housing in London.

Clarion Housing Group is now the UK’s largest provider of affordable housing. With more than 350,000 people “call[ing] a Clarion home their home” the social business focuses on tackling the housing crisis, both as a social landlord and developer of new housing.

Phil Miles, Director of Clarion Futures, said:

“As we mark Clarion’s 125th anniversary, we wanted to make sure our residents are at the heart of celebrations. That’s where the idea for the Making a Difference Fund came from, working with our fantastic network of partners to have a meaningful, long-term impact on our communities. “It’s about reflecting with our residents on where they live and celebrating what makes their neighbourhoods unique, as well as exploring ways to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come, and I’m excited to see what creative ideas are put forward.”

Image: Clarion Futures

Two funding opportunities this year

This first phase of the Making a Difference Fund will award £50,000 in grants, with a second phase to follow later in the year with an additional £75,000 available, bringing the total to £125,000.

The second phase will fund projects that encourage physical activity and sport, helping to improve wellbeing in Clarion communities.

Residents will play a role on the judging panel and help choose the projects to receive funding, in order to ensure that community voices are at the heart of the decision-making process.

Applications for the first phase of the Making a Difference Fund close at midday on 25 June 2025.