Fundraising agencies and platforms’ developments in May 2025 #2

Developments at fundraising agencies include GiveWheel’s launch of DonorLed, a partnership between Swiftaid and Give as you Live, and the return of a free conference from Get Grants.



GiveWheel

Fundraising platform GiveWheel has launched DonorLed, a feature that puts donors in control of their giving choices.

The platform already enables individuals, teams and companies to raise money for an unlimited number of charities with a custom donation split. Fundraisers can support as many charities as they wish, across single and series events as well as ticketed events such as raffles, prize draws and online auctions.

Advertisement

DonorLed takes this further. Instead of the fundraiser nominating charity beneficiaries, now they can enable their supporters to select the recipient charity for their donations, “flipping the script on fundraising”.

DonorLed enables the fundraiser to provide varying levels of choice to their supporters:

Unlimited : donors can choose any charity

: donors can choose any charity Selective : donors choose from charities set by the fundraiser

: donors choose from charities set by the fundraiser Split: donations are divided between a supporters’ choice and charity(s) chosen by the fundraiser

Multi-charity support options are part of the DonorLed functionality.

GiveWheel Co-Founder Charlie Hart commented:

“DonorLed has the potential to increase donor engagement and satisfaction. Supporters give more when they feel their donation directly supports a cause they care about, and DonorLed taps into that powerful motivation. This not only helps fundraisers raise more money but also creates a more interactive community, where everyone feels their input and involvement truly matters.”

Swiftaid and Give as you Live partnership

Give as you Live has partnered with Swiftaid to offer its charities a seamless way to maximise Gift Aid on donations received via their online fundraising platform.

An estimated £1.6 billion in Gift Aid is claimed by UK charities each year, yet over 100,000 charitable organisations still miss out often due to the complexity and resource demands of the process.

Yet through automation, what once took hours of admin each week can now be completed in minutes, securely, accurately and with minimal effort.

Charities that use Give as you Live Donate can now be helped to unlock the full value of every eligible donation. Swiftaid’s ISO-accredited technology brings seamless Gift Aid automation to the online fundraising journey.

Charities using Give as you Live Donate can register with Swiftaid and activate automation in just a few simple steps. Give as you live’s campaign pages, events and ticketing solution, and contactless donations app for fundraisers and volunteers can now include a Gift Aid soluiton.

Beth Michael, COO and Co-founder of Swiftaid, said:

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Give as you Live, making it easier for charities to access the extra 25% they’re entitled to. Every pound makes a difference. By simplifying the Gift Aid process through automation, we’re helping more charities access the additional Gift Aid income, without the usual paperwork.”

Laura Gorin, Director at Give as you Live, added:

“Our goal is to give charities the tools they need to raise more and do more. Partnering with Swiftaid means our charity partners can now rely on a secure, automated solution that simplifies Gift Aid and boosts their fundraising outcomes.”

Get Grants virtual conference returns

Funding information resource Get Grants is running its free virtual conference in October, after more than 1,000 delegates attended its first event last year.

This year’s event, which runs from 7-8 October 2025, features expert fundraising advice, peer support, tips and Q&A sessions.