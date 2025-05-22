Parkinson’s UK reopens its Physical Activity Grants for 2025 Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels.

The Physical Activity Grants programme from Parkinson’s UK is now open again for its fifth year. It offers grants of up to £3,000 for local groups, exercise coaches and activity providers.

The charity launched its physical activity grants in 2021 and since then the programme has delivered almost £700,000 in funding for activities across the UK. This funding has helped over 200 activity providers and exercise professionals to deliver classes and active projects for people living with Parkinson’s, many of them for free.

Applications can be made by any local community groups and clubs, exercise coaches, activity providers and physios who have a connection to the Parkinson’s community. Classes and activities that qualify for funding can range from walking football and dance to table tennis and seated yoga, and others.

Advertisement

Being active

Being active can be one of the best ways for people with Parkinson’s to manage their condition and can have many positives, including better balance and coordination, reduced anxiety, reduced risk of freezing and falls, and improved sleep patterns.

Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Following the success of our physical activity grants in 2024, we are delighted to be offering new funding for Parkinson’s professionals, exercise coaches and local groups. “We hope to work with even more activity providers and to create new national partnerships in the coming months, as we help more people enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition. “The grants programme continues to grow year-on-year and we have seen so many success stories in that time. As the UK’s leading charity for people living with Parkinson’s we can offer expert advice, support and training for exercise professionals, physios and activity providers who want to deliver more sessions for people living with the condition.”

Find out more about the Physical Activity Grants programme. Applications are open until the end of 2025.

