Generational Giving: Engaging Donors Across Generations. Get the report (purple button), above Blackbaud logo.

Legacy income up by 9% in 2024, says Legacy Giving Report

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 14 May 2025 | News

Legacy Giving Report 2025

The Legacy Giving Report 2025 reveals that legacy income for charities increased by 9% in 2024, compared to 1.3% growth in 2023. Total legacy income for last year reached £4.5 billion.

According to the report, legacy gifts now constitute an average of 30% of fundraising income across the top 1,000 charities that received legacies. In some cases – animal, conservation and disability charities – this figure was as high as 50%.

One of the main reasons for the substantial growth in 2024 was a 15% rise in charitable bequests. This was largely due to HM Courts & Tribunals Service successfully clearing a longstanding backlog of probate applications. Bequest numbers in the year reached an estimated 145,000: this is the highest ever recorded.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now
Cover of The Legacy Giving Report 2025, with Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford's logos at the bottom
The Legacy Giving Report 2025

The Legacy Giving Report 2025 is the first report of its kind from the partnership between Smee & Ford and Legacy Futures. It is designed to offer the “most comprehensive legacy data and market review” available to support charities of all sizes, so is published at no charge. It features statistics, case studies and projections.

Key findings of The Legacy Report

The report reveals that:

Legacy superbrands. Chart shows the top performing charities in terms of legacy income. Source: The Legacy Research Report 2025
The top charities by legacy income in 2024. Legacy Futures analysis of Charity Commission information. Copyright 2025: Smee & Ford

The report also explores the impact of upcoming changes to inheritance tax rules and highlights opportunities for charities to engage supporters who may be motivated to leave a charitable gift for this reason.

Rob Cope, Executive Director Membership & Operations at CIOF, said of the report: 

“It is also an excellent example of agencies working together to provide, for free, the kind of unique data and insight that can help charities grow and thrive, something the Chartered Institute of Fundraising is pleased to encourage and support.” 

Ashley Rowthorn, Executive Director of Legacy Futures and Smee & Ford, added:  

“This report represents an important step in improving our shared understanding of the legacy giving landscape. By bringing together data, analysis and real-world examples, we hope it will help charities of all sizes to better navigate current challenges and plan for the future”. 

The Legacy Giving Report can be downloaded for free.  

Legacy Futures’ Data Dashboard

A helpful and free source of data is Legacy Futures’ Data Dashboard, which describes the size and shape of gifts in wills in the UK, and how legacy incomes have grown over the past 30 years.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
7 August 1996

New Web address for Smee and Ford.
UK Fundraising
11 April 2016

Smee & Ford announce webinar series on legacy fundraising
20 April 2023

2022 record-breaking year for legacy income in England & Wales
7 October 2024

Potential solutions to legacy sector’s recruitment & retention issues examined in new report

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon