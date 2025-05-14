Fundraising and charity leadership appointments in May 2025 Image: Blackillustrations.com

Who is moving and changing roles in the charity and fundraising sector? Our round-up features new appointments at World Animal Protection, Moore Kingston Smith, Shelter and Caudwell Youth.

Ruth Tanner joins Word Animal Protection on World Earth Day

Ruth Tanner has joined World Animal Protection as their new UK Country Director. Ruth brings extensive campaigning and activism experience to the global animal welfare charity.

Ruth joined on World Earth Day in the charity’s 75th year.

She joined from Amnesty International where she was a Deputy Director in the Europe Regional Office and led campaigning and activism for Amnesty across Europe. Before this she held senior campaign and policy leadership roles at Oxfam International and War on Want.

Ruth has lived and worked in Ethiopia and the Western Balkans as a communications and advocacy consultant for NGO’s.

She takes over from Tricia Croasdell who has been promoted to CEO.

Anjali Kothari to lead nonprofit team at Moore Kingston Smith

Anjali Kothari, Head of Nonprofit at Moore Kingston Smith

Moore Kingston Smith LLP, the multi-disciplinary advisory, tax and audit firm, has appointed longstanding partner and nonprofit sector leader Anjali Kothari as head of its award-winning nonprofit team.

With over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit space and a career spanning more than two decades at Moore Kingston Smith, Anjali has held key leadership positions at the firm, including Executive Board member and Head of Education.

She began her career in the commercial sector before finding a real connection to making a difference among charitable organisations. Since then, she has worked with a wide variety of charities, independent schools, academies and international and national complex groups. She is recognised for her expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments, including IFRS and FRS, as well as tax and VAT matters.

She succeeds Neil Finlayson, who is moving into a new role as Head of Donor Funded Services after seven years as the firm’s Head of Nonprofit.

Sarah Elliott to be CEO of Shelter

Sarah Elliott

Sarah Elliott has appointed as the new CEO of housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

She joins from the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), England’s largest membership organisation for the voluntary sector, where she has worked for the last five years, four of them as CEO.

Sarah has over 15 years of senior leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, including as CEO of The Neurological Alliance and Director of Strategy and External Affairs at the Epilepsy Society. Before that, she worked in local government and for the Mayor of London.

Sarah led NCVO’s policy and public affairs work during the COVID pandemic, which secured over £950 million for the voluntary sector and, more recently as CEO, £100 million for charities during the peak of the cost-of-living crisis.

On LinkedIn she wrote:

“I am proud of what the NCVO team has achieved over the last five years, and it is a privilege to be taking on this role at one of the most influential change-making organisations in the sector. I am honoured to have the opportunity to build on Shelter’s incredible track record successfully campaigning for, and supporting, those affected by the housing emergency.”

She starts at Shelter in September.

Amanda Batten is Caudwell Youth’s new Chief Excutive

Amanda Batten presenting at a mentors event. Photo: Caudwell Youth

Amanda Batten has been appointed by Caudwell Youth as its new Chief Executive with immediate effect. Her new role follows her service as Interim CEO at the charity for the past year.

She previously served as CEO of Contact, the national charity supporting families with disabled children, for nine years.

Founded two years ago by the entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u John Caudwell, Caudwell Youth supports young people at risk, particularly those facing mental health challenges, exploitation, involvement with the criminal justice system, or with experience in care.

The charity’s primary intervention is through volunteer mentoring, helping young people build resilience and brighter futures. Its current focus is regional, working in the counties of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, covering Luton, Milton Keynes and Slough.