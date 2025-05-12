Clare Foundation’s Angels’ Den returns for 2025

The Clare Foundation is inviting Buckinghamshire charities to apply for Angels’ Den 2025. The event gives charities the opportunity to secure funding to support individuals and communities across Buckinghamshire.

Founded by businessman and philanthropist Mike Clare, The Clare Foundation brings together local businesses, charities and organisations “to create lasting positive change across the county”. Its aims to “The Foundation’s aim is simple: “to make Buckinghamshire the happiest county in Britain”.

Angels’ Den first took place in 2023, and now in its third year, back by six entrepreneurs, it is offering a combined fund of £120,000 to local charities.

The 2025 Angels all have strong ties to the region and a shared commitment to community investment.

Angels Den in 2024

They are:

Mike Clare, founder and chairman of The Clare Foundation

Matt Storey, Storey Property Developments Ltd and M&M supplies UK PLC

George Anson DL, Angel Investor, Trustee of several Buckinghamshire Charities, and former High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire (2021-22)

Sarah Leslie, founding director of ndapt

Vincent O’Hanlon, CEO of VitrX

Chris Goodman, co-founder of Focus Group and Focus Foundation

Eight shortlisted charities will be invited to take part in the live pitching event at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on 10th September 2025, where they will present their work and plans to the angels in hopes of securing funding.

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation, said:

“Whether you’re a Buckinghamshire-based charity, a national organisation with a presence in the county, or a Community Interest Company supporting local communities – we want to hear from you.

“If your organisation is registered and committed to improving the lives of people in Buckinghamshire, this is your opportunity to shine.”

Applications to take part in Angels’ Den are now open and should be made to rs**@****************on.org. The deadline to apply is 19 May 2025.

Organisations must either be based in or operate within Buckinghamshire to be eligible. Applications should include an overview of the charity or organisation, the aims of the proposed project, its intended impact, and how it aligns with Angels’ Den’s focus on community innovation. Full application details are on the Clare Foundation site.

The Clare Foundation

The Clare Foundation is dedicated to helping organisations across the region to thrive. It believes in “the power of collaboration and community-led change – and in every individual’s ability to make a difference”.