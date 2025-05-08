Free hosting and design opportunities for charities

Good quality free opportunities still exist for charities. Here are two, one for all registered charities in the UK, and one for charities and communities based in England.

Design for All

Design for All has been set up to provide two to four small charities and community organisations each year with professional expertise to get their building projects off the ground.

Their support programme provides expert advice for building-related projects in early development. In their view this is often the most challenging part of the project to find funding for.

The programme is available to charities, community groups and other organisations “that positively contribute to their community and believe in good design”.

It is available to all England-based charities and community organisations with a turnover of less than £1 million.

Applications are now open for the 2025 Design for All programme, with a submission deadline of 23 May 2025.

34SP.com donates over £750,000 in free hosting to UK charities

Manchester-based web hosting company 34SP.com is now supporting more than 600 charities for free with essential digital infrastructure. As of last month the provider had donated over £785,000 worth of services to UK charities via its Charity Hosting Programme in 21 years.

The donation programme began in 2004. Now the company allocates up to 10% of the company’s total WordPress and Professional hosting capacity to registered UK charities, “providing professional-grade hosting and ongoing support at no cost”.

“Every pound a charity saves on hosting is a pound that can go directly to frontline services,” said Stuart Melling, co-founder of 34SP.com. “From food banks to mental health organisations, we’re proud to provide the digital infrastructure that helps them do what they do best.”

The programme is not one that offers a first year for free and then starts requiring payments for ongoing hosting. 34SP.com’s programme is renewable year after year, “designed to offer a sustainable, reliable foundation for charity partners”.

Applications to 34SP.com’s Charity Hosting Programme are open year-round.

To qualify, applicants must hold a current registered charity number from the UK Charity Commission. Approved organisations “receive hosting on the platform most appropriate to their needs”.

In addition to its charity hosting programme 34SP.com is committed to running on 100% renewable energy through its Ecologi partnership and employs a fully UK-based support team.

