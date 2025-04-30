Second round of the Small Charity Research Award opens Photo by DESIGNERD on Pexels.

Following the success of the first Small Charity Research Award, nfpResearch, the market research agency for the not-for-profit sector, is back with a second round of the award.

The agency created the award based on its commitment to ensuring that high-quality insights should be accessible to organisations of all sizes, and in particular to small charities that “are often closest to the issues but furthest from the resources”.

The first round of the award not surprisingly attracted over 200 applications from organisations across the UK and Ireland. Of these, nfpResearch offered support to eight small charities, including two bespoke research projects.

They also supported five other organisations by giving them access to their research monitor data.

Round two

With this experience behind them nfpResearch has adopted a slightly different approach for the next round of the award. This time they aim to help organisations “better understand what the public thinks about your target issues, your work, or your key messages”.

The selected applications will win the ability to submit questions to a nationally representative survey of the general public. They can use this opportunity to explore public opinion on their cause, gather evidence to inform their work, or to test different messaging approaches. NfpResearch will help them shape effective, actionable questions.

This different approach will enable nfpResearch to support more charities than in the first round. They expect to help at least 10 small charities.

Who can apply?

Applications to round two of the Small Charity Research Award are open now and until 30 May 2025 to small charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs) in the UK with an annual income of under £1 million. They have intentionally made the online application form short and simple. “We just want to understand how public opinion research can support your mission and work” they say.

The award winners will be notified at the end of June, and the questions for the survey will be launched in July and August, with results available in August/September.