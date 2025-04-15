Leeds Building Society offers £150,000 in funding for its anniversary

Leeds Building Society is inviting charities and community groups to apply for a share of £150,000 that it is donating to mark its 150th anniversary this year.

Organisations can apply for an unrestricted grant of up to £30,000. Applications must align with the Society’s aim of supporting vulnerable people to find a place to belong through housing and their community. Funding decisions will be made by a panel of selected building society colleagues who are passionate about supporting local good causes.

Home ownership is a challenge for many families across the UK, with increased barriers to access for certain diverse groups.

Leeds Building Society is the UK’s fifth-largest Building Society with assets of £31.6bn and a total membership of 991,000 as at the end of December 2024. It has previously provided funding to community projects that help to address some of the above challenges, including Leeds-based Community Benefit Society, LATCH, helping women and their children who have experienced homelessness transition from supported housing into safe and secure rental homes.

The Society’s colleague panel will be making decisions around the funding in June 2025.

Who can apply?

To be eligible to apply for an unrestricted grant of up to £30,000, an organisation should:

Be a non-profit organisation, this includes but is not limited to registered charities, CIOs, Community Benefit Societies and Community Interest Companies.



Have a governing document and organisational bank account.



Have a turnover of £5 million or less.



Be based in and delivering work in the UK.



Be aligned with the Society’s aim of supporting vulnerable people to find a place to belong through housing and their community.



Be able to provide a full year’s audited or independently examined accounts.

Wendy Carter, Responsible Business Lead at Leeds Building Society, said:

“Last year, we donated over a million pounds to charities in support of our purpose of putting home ownership within reach of more people, and we’re continuing to put our words into action by encouraging charities to apply for this funding in celebration of our milestone anniversary.”

Charities and community groups interested in applying should email fu*****@*********************co.uk to request a copy of the application guidance.

All applications should be submitted ahead of the closing date of 16 May 2025 here.

