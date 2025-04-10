Fundraising consultancies news in April 2025

The latest developments from fundraising agencies and consultancies features Swiftaid, Raffolux Recycle4Charity and the GOOD Agency.

Swiftaid removes Gift Aid processing fee

Swiftaid, the platform behind The Great Gift Aid Hunt and one of HMRC’s recognised software providers, no longer charges charities to process Gift Aid, including claims made via the Gift Aid Finder tool.

This move is intended to encourage some of the 100,000 or so charities who miss out on a share of the £564 million in Gift Aid that goes unclaimed each year due to complexity and cost.

David Michael, CEO and Co-founder, said:

“We created Swiftaid because Gift Aid is underclaimed. We’re fixing the system to benefit everyone: charities, taxpayers and ultimately, the UK economy.”

Swiftaid aims to tackle these needlessly missing millions by using automation, data validation and security to unlock Gift Aid for good, all with less administration and risk, and no cost to charities.

Swiftaid’s calculation for the number of charities who miss out each year, is based on a number of sources:

Recycle4Charity has raised £2 million by recycling used ink cartridges

Recycling platform Recycle4Charity has now raised £2 million for over 4,500 charitable organisations across the UK.

The platform offers a way an easy way for individuals and businesses to donate their used ink

cartridges. Donors can use prepaid postage labels to ship their cartridges, receive free

collection boxes, or even have cartridges picked up from their location.

Charities can set up public collection points at their shops or centers, encouraging supporters to participate.

For each cartridge donated, Recycle4Charity donates up to £2 to a charity or good cause chosen by the donor.

By recycling and remanufacturing ink cartridges Recycle4Charity has also saved over 400,000 kg of waste from landfill sites and incineration.

Jose Silva, Recycle4Charity Account Manager, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to the charities who have supported and promoted the programme. Their commitment to encouraging their communities to participate has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We couldn’t have achieved this success without them.”

Raffolux introduces white-labelled SaaS solution for charities and nonprofit businesses

Digital raffle and instant win platform Raffolux has announced the launch of RaiseHero – a white-labelled SaaS solution that charities and nonprofit businesses can use to run their own raffles and competitions.

RaiseHero lets users embed the raffle technology directly into their existing websites as a plugin, or host competitions on independent pages that are managed by RaiseHero.

Raffolux expects the solution to raise £1mn in charitable funds by financial year end (FYE) 2026 and over £40mn by FYE 2029, following a £5mn investment in the second half of 2025.

To date, Raffolux has raised over £200,000 in collaboration with Charity Escapes and Vertu Motors, supporting over 200 charities since 2021 through its annual Great Christmas Raffle.

GOOD Agency appointed by Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust for three-year public capital appeal

Following a three-way pitch, GOOD Agency has been appointed by Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) to embark on a three-year public capital appeal. The public awareness campaign aims to raise millions to help Cambridge University Hospitals build two new hospitals: The Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital (CCRH) and the Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH).

The hospitals will have research at the heart and will be situated on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus. Both are set to open their doors to patients in 2029. They have been co-designed with patients and aim to bring research and patients together.

GOOD will develop and deliver the overarching campaign platform that will drive both awareness and income for ACT.