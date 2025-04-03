Wigmore Hall “no longer requires public funding” after successful appeal The Pavel Haas Quartet performing on stage at London’s Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue’s 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025. Photo: Wigmore Hall

Wigmore Hall, the concert venue in London, has announced that it no longer requires public funding, after raising £10 million in order to become financially self-sufficient.

The achievement follows a campaign last year from the venue’s director John Gilhooly to make it financially self-sustaining. Indeed, following the Director’s Fund’s success, reaching its target earlier than expected, the classical music venue will withdraw voluntarily from the Arts Council England portfolio of funded organisations in April 2026.

Gilhooly said:

“The financial security provided by the Director’s Fund will allow us to remain artistically ambitious for years to come, ensuring that Wigmore Hall continues to be a vital and independent force in the musical life of the UK and beyond. We are deeply grateful to music lovers at home and abroad who so faithfully support our work”.

John Gilhooly CBE, OSI, Artistic and Executive Director, Wigmore Hall. © Kaupo Kikkas, 2024

The Director’s Fund timeframe was “for the next 50 years”, during which it would “invest in future generations of artists at every stage of their career, innovative independent programming, and an uncompromising quality of experience”.

The achievement comes in the hall’s 125th season. It coincides with a new £500,000 grant from the AKO Founation that will support Classic FM’s £5 Tickets for Under 35s scheme for a further five years. Established 10 years ago the scheme has helped over 200,000 young people access live classical music.

Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performing on stage at London’s Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue’s 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025. Photo: Wigmore Hall

Wigmore Hall’s Monday lunchtime concerts continue to be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.