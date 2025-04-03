Accelerate your career like Char Manlove-Laws, CFRE. Maryland, USA. Photo of Char Manlove-Laws and CFRE logo.

Wigmore Hall “no longer requires public funding” after successful appeal

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 3 April 2025 | News

Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performing on stage at London's Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue's 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025.
The Pavel Haas Quartet performing on stage at London’s Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue’s 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025. Photo: Wigmore Hall

Wigmore Hall, the concert venue in London, has announced that it no longer requires public funding, after raising £10 million in order to become financially self-sufficient.

The achievement follows a campaign last year from the venue’s director John Gilhooly to make it financially self-sustaining. Indeed, following the Director’s Fund’s success, reaching its target earlier than expected, the classical music venue will withdraw voluntarily from the Arts Council England portfolio of funded organisations in April 2026.

Gilhooly said:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

“The financial security provided by the Director’s Fund will allow us to remain artistically ambitious for years to come, ensuring that Wigmore Hall continues to be a vital and independent force in the musical life of the UK and beyond. We are deeply grateful to music lovers at home and abroad who so faithfully support our work”.

John Gilhooly at The Wigmore Hall
John Gilhooly CBE, OSI, Artistic and Executive Director, Wigmore Hall. © Kaupo Kikkas, 2024

The Director’s Fund timeframe was “for the next 50 years”, during which it would “invest in future generations of artists at every stage of their career, innovative independent programming, and an uncompromising quality of experience”.

The achievement comes in the hall’s 125th season. It coincides with a new £500,000 grant from the AKO Founation that will support Classic FM’s £5 Tickets for Under 35s scheme for a further five years. Established 10 years ago the scheme has helped over 200,000 young people access live classical music.

Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performing on stage at London's Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue's 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025.
Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performing on stage at London’s Wigmore Hall at the launch of the venue’s 125th Anniversary, 2025/26 Season on Wednesday 26 March, 2025. Photo: Wigmore Hall

Wigmore Hall’s Monday lunchtime concerts continue to be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
1 February 2013

PRS for Music Foundation to deliver £500k music talent development award
UK Fundraising
18 July 2016

Arts Council to include museums & libraries in new funding approach
UK Fundraising
13 February 2017

Arts Council England Catalyst Programme effected sustainable change, says final evaluation
7 November 2022

Arts Council England to increase investment in its Levelling Up for Culture Places by 95%

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon