Public donates £34,022,590 to Red Nose Day 2025

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 1 April 2025 | News

Red Nose Day total raised on the night, 21 March 2025. £34,022,590
Photo: BBC PIctures

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day raised £34,022,590 on the night of its event on 21 March. The sum, as always, will increase over the coming days and weeks.

Individuals, families, workplaces, schools, nurseries, communities and other groups did something funny for money to raise funds “to support millions of people who are being forced to make impossible choices every single day”. Comic Relief grants this money to charities and organisations that are working to tackle some of the most urgent problems facing people in the UK and across the world, including providing food, essential healthcare, and safe shelter.

The Red Nose Day night of entertainment and giving was broadcast live on BBC One, Two and iPlayer from MediaCity UK in Salford.

The event marked the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief, and therefore featured a number of nostalgia clips of sketches and musical performances from Comic Relief’s four decades of fundraising and grantmaking.

The evening of live performances, star-studded sketches, comedy and fun was presented by AJ Odudu, Alesha Dixon, Alison Hammond, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rylan, Tom Allen, and Jonathan Ross.

Highlights of Red Nose Day 2025

Highlights of the night of entertainment included:

Comic Relief is hitting the Big 4-0! So get ready to party this Red Nose Day.

Rylan said: “Tonight has shown the very best of what we, the British public, can do when we come together. There’s been so much love, kindness and compassion – I couldn’t have asked for a better way to make my Red Nose Day presenting debut. Every donation will make such a vital difference to so many people. On behalf of so many incredible people who are helping to change lives every single day – thank you.”

WATCH: Amelia Dimoldenberg meets Joanna Lumley | Red Nose Day 2025

Throughout the Red Nose Day night of TV, viewers saw how their donations could help, and have helped, tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people in the UK and across the world. They saw:

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said:

“On behalf of us all, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. Your extraordinary efforts have helped raise £34,022,590 that will help tackle some of the most urgent problems facing millions of people here in the UK and across the world. The kindness we’ve seen is nothing short of incredible, and every donation, big or small reminds us that when we come together, we can help inspire real and meaningful change. Forty years on, the power of laughter to change lives remains as true today as it did in 1985.”

WATCH: Stars of The Traitors reunite for ultimate game of laughter | Red Nose Day 2025


Other fundraising events and initiatives had earlier raised funds for Comic Relief and were featured on the Red Nose Day night of entertainment.

These included:

Business and funder partnerships

Comic Relief partnered with a variety of organisations who supported the fundraising campaigns in various ways. These partnerships raised the following contributions:

Corporate partner contributions

Some of the highlights of the evening of fundraising, comedy and entertainment were featured in Comic Relief: Even More Funny for Money with comedian Rosie Ramsey on Saturday 22 March, BBC One at 4:30pm. This programme and the whole night of Red Nose Day television is available to stream now via BBC iPlayer. 

