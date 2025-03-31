Accelerate your career like Char Manlove-Laws, CFRE. Maryland, USA. Photo of Char Manlove-Laws and CFRE logo.

Applications open for 2027 TCS London Marathon charity of the year

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 31 March 2025 | News

Runners in the TCS London Marathon running down the Mall with Buckingham Palace behind them to the finish line.
The view along The Mall as participants approach the finish line during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 21st April 2024. Photo: Thomas Lovelock for London Marathon Events

London Marathon Events is inviting applications from charities to become Charity of the Year for the 2027 TCS London Marathon.

The London Marathon is the world’s most popular marathon and “the most successful one-day annual fundraising event in the world”. Its runners have raised £1.3 billion for thousands of charities since the first event in 1981.

Sarah Ball, Head of Charities at the TCS London Marathon, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for a charity – or a consortium of charities – to become the 2027 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year. We want to hear from charities that are looking to fund an innovative project or projects that will create a lasting impact. This is a unique chance for a charity to reach new audiences and raise millions for its cause.”

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Open to all UK charities and help is provided

Any UK registered charity can apply. The closing date for applications is 17:00 on Monday 12 May 2025. A shortlist of charities will then be invited to present to the London Marathon Events (LME) panel.

A glance at the recent official charities of the London Marathon (below) demonstrates that in practice the selected charity will be an established, national brand.

LME advises that “charities with a clear communications campaign and a robust fundraising and recruitment plan are most likely to succeed in delivering on the potential of the opportunity”.

Nevertheless the chosen charity will receive help to maximise its impact from the LME team and its partners to deliver its campaign.

The selected charity will receive:

Recent official charities of the London Marathon

This year’s TCS London Marathon

This year’s event, the 45th edition, will take place on Sunday 27 April 2025. The Official Charity of the Year is Pancreatic Cancer UK.

About the TCS London Marathon

Since the first London Marathon in 1981, the event has raised more than £1.3 billion for charity. The 2025 TCS London Marathon Official Charity of the Year is Pancreatic Cancer UK.

London Marathon Events passes its surplus each year through corporate Gift Aid its parent charity, the London Marathon Foundation (the operating name of The London Marathon Charitable Trust.

Since 1981, the London Marathon Foundation has awarded £108.5 million to more than 1,700 projects that inspire activity in London, Essex and across the UK.

