Adyen Giving handles $25 million in shoppers’ donations Donating at the checkout with Adyen.

Financial technology platform Adyen has processed $25 million in donations via its Adyen Giving service since it launched in 2020.

Brands around the world use the platform to invite their customers to donate to causes at checkout. The total has been generated via 35 million individual micro-transactions.

To mark this milestone Adyen has decided to match all donations through Giving throughout 2025. It has also set a target of raising a total of €100 million (about $108 million) by 2030. The commitment is designed both to encourage more brands to adopt the product and to reward Giving’s early adopters that have helped Adyen to improve the product so far.

Advertisement

Adyen Giving

Adyen launched Adyen Giving to help brands avoid the complex integration and administrative challenges of handling donations to one or multiple charity partners, which often required separate contracts for each charity. The service avoids that by keeping donations separate from the merchant’s money flow and by streamlining integration.

“We turned checkout into a purpose-driven touchpoint,” explains Dominique Simons, Adyen’s Head of Impact.

“By embedding donations directly into our payment infrastructure we remove operational barriers so brands can focus on driving impact, while giving their customers a simple way to support the causes they care about.”

By contributing to the Adyen 1% fund the company ensures that all related fees for the donations are covered, ensuring that the full donation amount goes directly to the supported causes.

Adyen co-CEO, Pieter van der Does, explained:

“We had the ability to crack donations at checkout the same way we had payments: to change the industry the way we changed the payments industry. We had people who were willing, partners that were inspired and customers that could make the difference. Fast forward to now, it feels like we’re still just at the beginning of our journey.”

The platform is now used by over 150 brands across 30 markets, including Guess, H&M, Decathlon and Etsy.



Matching the giving

They can use it on an ongoing basis with the option to activate emergency appeals in the wake of, for example, a natural disaster. Nonprofits that have benefited from the platform include WWF, Americares, UNICEF, and Make-A-Wish.

Others have launched a Giving programme simply to boost an urgent campaign.

Taryn Bird, Executive Director, Social Impact, Kate Spade New York, said:

“The Point-of-Sale Donation programme has empowered our customers in North America to join us in raising dollars for women’s mental health. The product has created a direct and meaningful way for our community to contribute to the Global Fund for Women’s Mental Health, turning awareness into action with a very simplified process. Together we can make progress forward on bringing more scalable solutions to the women and girls’ mental health crisis.”

Alexander Weissflog, Social Sustainability, Community Development Lead at H&M, added:

“Giving has allowed us to swiftly and effectively raise funds for emergency relief campaigns in collaboration with our global nonprofit partners, as well as other important causes. The speed and scale of the product have empowered millions of our customers across 25 markets to make meaningful contributions, driving impactful support for both our global and local nonprofit partners.”

Learn more about Adyen Giving here.