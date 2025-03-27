Blackbaud and ACF partner to boost social impact of funders

The Association of Charitable Foundations and Blackbaud have established a partnership to enhance the effectiveness and reach of charitable foundations across the UK.

This is the latest partnership for ACF, the UK membership association for foundations and independent grant-makers, which works with selected professional services firms to deliver sector insights and specialised technical expertise to its members.

The partnership with Blackbaud, the provider of software for powering social impact, will offer access to insight, skills and products for ACF’s 450 organisational members. These funders collectively hold assets of around £75 billion and give over £4.4 billion annually.

Carol Mack, ACF’s CEO welcomed Blackbaud as a new corporate partner. She said:

“Blackbaud’s data solutions knowledge comes at a critical time when our members are navigating significant increases in demand for grant funding. Many are adapting their processes to manage much higher numbers of applications, whilst maintaining fairness and equity. Blackbaud’s expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering members with practical resources that help them rise to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”

Dan Keyworth, Vice President and Managing Director, Customer Success, Blackbaud, said: “We’re committed to helping funders improve their grantmaking programmes and increase efficiency so that they can remain focused on having the biggest impact.”