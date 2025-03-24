Two funding rounds for social mobility charities Photo: Persimmon Homes

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation has launched a new open application programme for charities and community groups that are focused on social mobility.

A total of £200,000 is available, spread over two application rounds. Each round will offer two grants of £50,000.

The first, which is now open, will award the two grants in May.

A second round of funding will open in June, with the further two £50,000 grants awarded in

September.

Applications are encouraged from organisations that focus on social mobility and youth development, including learning and training.

Anthony Vigor, Chair of the Foundation, said: “This new open application programme will create new opportunities for us to support organisations that tackle inequality and aid social mobility, helping us to

change more lives.”

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation was set up in 2015 to help support the communities in which

Persimmon Homes operates. It supports projects that address deprivation or disadvantage, especially among young people. These include social mobility and youth development, such as learning and training.

Since 2022 the Foundation has donated over £1 million to good causes.

The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is 11.59pm on Sunday 13 April 2025.

Details are available from the Persimmon Charitable Foundation.



