Accelerate your career like Char Manlove-Laws, CFRE. Maryland, USA. Photo of Char Manlove-Laws and CFRE logo.

Two funding rounds for social mobility charities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 24 March 2025 | News

Children playing outside Persimmon Pershore homes.
Photo: Persimmon Homes

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation has launched a new open application programme for charities and community groups that are focused on social mobility.

A total of £200,000 is available, spread over two application rounds. Each round will offer two grants of £50,000.

The first, which is now open, will award the two grants in May.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

A second round of funding will open in June, with the further two £50,000 grants awarded in
September.

Applications are encouraged from organisations that focus on social mobility and youth development, including learning and training.

Children cycling outside Persimmon homes.
Photo: Persimmon Homes Ltd

Anthony Vigor, Chair of the Foundation, said: “This new open application programme will create new opportunities for us to support organisations that tackle inequality and aid social mobility, helping us to
change more lives.”

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation was set up in 2015 to help support the communities in which
Persimmon Homes operates. It supports projects that address deprivation or disadvantage, especially among young people. These include social mobility and youth development, such as learning and training.

Since 2022 the Foundation has donated over £1 million to good causes.

The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is 11.59pm on Sunday 13 April 2025.

Details are available from the Persimmon Charitable Foundation.


Related posts

UK Fundraising
29 January 2009

Roadshow will provide information on €50 million EU funding
UK Fundraising
14 November 2012

New guide on how European funders support advocacy
1 March 2022

Grants available for childrens’ sports groups
4 March 2022

Open Society Foundations opens Ukraine Democracy Fund with initial $25 million pledge

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon