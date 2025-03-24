Free stays for charities at Landmark Trust properties Photo: Landmark Trust

This year’s 50 for Free campaign from the Landmark Trust is now open for applications, with 10 more opportunities added.

Since 2015 the Landmark Trust has each year offered 50 free stays at their properties for charities to pass to a service user. Over 3,386 people in need have now benefited from a holiday, a moment of respite, valuable time with loved ones, or a break from everyday life.

Each year applicants choose from a selection of Landmarks across England, Wales, Scotland or even a trip by helicopter to stay on the island of Lundy. Some select their local Landmark whilst others opt for an adventure further afield, enabling service users to take a short break that suits their needs.

Advertisement

Last year’s beneficiaries included:

hospices, full-time carers, food bank volunteers and veterans;



charities who support people with rare health conditions, gambling addiction and disability;



and organisations who provide services to those who have experienced domestic abuse, loneliness and poor mental health.

Applications must be made from charities themselves. The Landmark Trust relies on charities to validate that these free stays are reaching those who will most benefit from them.



50 for Free becomes 60 for Free

To celebrate its 60th anniversary Landmark Trust has added 10 more free stays, making it ’60 for Free’ in 2025. So this year even more charities benefit from a free stay at a Landmark Trust property.

Applications are open between Wednesday 19 March and Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 12pm (noon). This year, stays will take place between 7-10 and 10-14 November 2025.

The Landmark Trust is a charity and relies on its holiday letting income to pay for the future maintenance of its buildings. As a result it does not offer these free places during peak season.