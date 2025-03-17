New funding round for community energy resilience in North East England Image: Northern Powergrid Foundation

Northern Powergrid Foundation has opened its next round of community energy resilience funding, making grants of up to £20,000 available to communities in the Northern Powergrid region.

This is the foundation’s fifth grant round. It is aimed at community organisations who want to improve their community’s energy resilience, offering a warm and safe space during extreme weather events and power cuts.

Since its launch in 2022, the foundation has now supported 93 energy resilience projects with over £1.3 million in funding. By the end of this round that total should have have reached £1.5 million.

Advertisement

Northern Powergrid operates in the North East of England, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Projects funded so far

The projects funded to date include solar panels and battery storage, and are enabling these community hubs to keep their energy bills lower.

Their spaces then are open for longer in the event of power cuts or extreme weather events, offering nearby residents a warm and safe space to gather.

One of those who have benefitted from the most recent round of funding is Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute based in Lynemouth, Northumberland.

The Foundation was able to provide Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute with the final bit of funding required to progress their project, after they had sourced additional funding from elsewhere.

They were able to install 60 solar panels and battery storage to ensure that they can benefit from renewable energy generation and improve the resilience of their vital services.

The building, which was previously used as a theatre, is 100 years old this year. It’s a large space, the only function space in the village, and as a result costs a lot of money to heat.

David Johnson – Lynemouth Battery Storage

David Johnson, the institute’s club secretary, said: “Before the energy crisis, our bills were around £1,000 a month for gas and £700 for electricity. Once prices rose, these went up to £2,500 a month for gas, and £1,700 for electricity. We just can’t afford to stay open at those prices.

“The project to install solar panels and battery storage is so important to us and the future of this building. It’s not just a social space, it’s also the home of Bacmans, a community organisation offering a food bank, clothing hub, and income support to residents. They also run school holiday childcare and sports clubs to help get local children off the street”.

Jess Cook, Head of the Northern Powergrid Foundation, said: “We are always looking for community projects that focus on building resilience and bringing people together. A lot of hard work goes into these projects and being able to support them in any way we can bring incredible pride to the work we do across the Foundation.

“Many people don’t realise that their local community centre or village hall is classed as resilience hub now through this funding”.

Funding available

The Foundation offers grants of up to £20,000 for energy resilience projects twice a year. This current grant round will be open to applications until 11 May 2025.

Potential applicants can find out more from the Northern Powergrid Foundation.

WATCH: Northern Powergrid Foundation: Community Stories