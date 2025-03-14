CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

Key Fund steps in to run GMCVO funds

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 14 March 2025 | News

Key Fund logo with tree with multi-coloured leaves

Social impact company Key Fund has stepped in to ensure Greater Manchester social enterprises and charities still receive support in the wake of Greater Manchester Centre for Voluntary Organisations entering administration in 2024.

Key Fund has taken on management of GMCVO’s Growth Fund, Enterprising Communities Fund and Local Access Programme. The transfer will ensure that support continues to be delivered locally by an impact-focused organisation.

Key Fund office
Key Fund office

Key Fund has been investing in the Greater Manchester area for over 15 years so are well placed to provide this kind of support.

The move and the collaboration involving multiple partners to bring it about was welcomed by GMCVO’s main funders and investors, Access – The Foundation for Social Investment, Better Society Capital, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Matt Smith, CEO of Key Fund
Matt Smith, CEO of Key Fund

Matt Smith, CEO of Key Fund, said:

“We were saddened to hear of the challenges at GMCVO and the impact on the social enterprises in the area. We have worked with funders to find a solution and look forward to engaging with partners and funders over the coming months as we explore new opportunities to further support Greater Manchester. We note with regret this has been a difficult time for former staff and stakeholders, but hope that the outlook is now more positive for the sector in the region.”

Key Fund was founded in 1999. It has made over 3,000 investments in the last 25 years of totalling £57 million “staying true to our mission of the right kind of money at the right time across the North of England and the Midlands”.

