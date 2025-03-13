Health and wellbeing charities win GSK IMPACT Awards 2025

Ten small and medium-sized charities have been named as winners of the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards for their exceptional work improving health and wellbeing.

This year’s awards were announced amid a challenging financial environment for charities, so not surprisingly attracted a record number of entries.

Now in their 28th year, the GSK IMPACT Awards are delivered in partnership with health and care charity, The King’s Fund. The awards are designed to recognise the exceptional work of small and medium-sized charities working to improve health and wellbeing in communities across the UK.

The ten winners will receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

2025 GSK IMPACT Awards winners

The ten winners of the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards are:

Action on Postpartum Psychosis , a national charity supporting mothers and their families affected by this severe but treatable mental illness in the days and weeks after giving birth



, supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse The Marie Trust, supporting the complex mental and physical health needs of people who are homeless in Glasgow, including addiction, trauma and malnutrition

The 10 winning charities will receive their awards at a ceremony at The King’s Fund on Thursday 15 May 2025. The overall winner will be announced on the night and awarded an extra £10,000.

Cultivating leadership

One of the main goals of the GSK IMPACT Awards programme is to cultivate leaders within the charity sector.

To achieve this, all winners are invited to take part in a tailored leadership programme run by The King’s Fund. After this, they are also invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a UK-wide network of 130 previous award winners who work together to develop leaders, find new ways of working and provide mutual support.

“These charities servce as the backbone…”

Lisa Weaks, Senior Associate at The King’s Fund, said:

“Every year we are impressed by the high standard of entries to the GSK IMPACT Awards, and this year is no exception. Charities are facing ever-increasing pressures, with tight finances and high demand for their services. Yet the perseverance and creativity of their leadership and staff is testament to the winners’ success. With health and care services under immense strain, these charities serve as the backbone of a wider support system for the most vulnerable people and communities across the UK.”

Katie Pinnock, Director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, added:

“By placing service users at the heart of their mission, and through their commitment to measuring their impact, they are examples for the wider sector. Their exceptional work is testament to the transformative power of compassionate leadership and dedicated staff. We are immensely proud of all of them.”

The meaning of IMPACT

The name ‘IMPACT’ is derived from the following criteria: Innovation

Management

Partnership

Achievement

Community focus

focus Targeting need Applicants need to demonstrate all of these qualities. UK Fundraising will feature the entry details for the 2026 GSK IMPACT Awards in July this year.