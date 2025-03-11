Applications open for Big Give’s Women & Girls Match Fund campaign Image: Big Give

Match funding charity Big Give is inviting applications for its fifth annual Women & Girls Match Fund campaign. It is designed to support hundreds of charities dedicated to empowering women and girls, fostering a future where every individual can thrive without limitations.

The one-week campaign will run from 8th to 15th October 2025 so will coincide with the International Day of the Girl on 11th October.

The campaign, like other Big Give campaigns, will multiply the public’s generosity. Donations to the participating charities will be doubled by Big Give’s match funding ‘champions’, typically philanthropists, foundations, or companies.

These include the Julia Rausing Trust which has pledged £2 million to support women and girls’ charities on the Big Give platform between 2024-26. The Big Give team expect that generosity like this will “unlock over a million pounds in match funding for this year’s campaign”.

How to apply

Applications to take part in the campaign are accepted until Friday 30th May 2025.



Last year’s campaign

The first Women & Girls Match Fund campaign took place in 2022.

Last year’s Women & Girls campaign raised over £2.1 million for 189 participating charities, attracting 9,377 donations from supporters.

Participants in last year’s campaign included S.T.O.R.M Family Centre, backed by patrons Sabrina Elba and Will Poulter; The Malala Fund UK, founded by activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai; and Ethiopiaid, whose ambassador is singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The Big Give aims to increase that total this year and make an even greater impact by providing critical funding and visibility for women and girls’ charities working globally and across the UK.



Narrowing a funding gap

Women and girls’ charities receive just 1.8% of UK grants from trusts and foundations. Big Give’s campaign seeks to close this funding gap by offering digital fundraising support through its match funding model. Partnering with Impact 100 London, Big Give will carefully select charities transforming local communities through impactful, life-changing projects.

Founded in 2019 by Erica Wax and Lani Martin, Impact 100 London supports marginalised women and girls in the local community through the power of collective giving.

Alex Day, Director of Big Give, said: “Given the impact our proven match funding model makes to the charities that take part in our campaigns, we encourage any suitable charity to come forward so they can double the difference for the causes they are fighting for.”