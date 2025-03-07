Corporate fundraising partnerships in March 2025

Corporate charity partnerships featured in this round-up include the Tree Council and Network, Eden Tyres & Servicing and Breast Cancer Now, and Toolstation and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Tree Council and Network Rail renew partnership

The Tree Council and Network Rail are aiming to plant thousands of trees in communities across the UK, and have extended their partnership for an additional five-year period.



More than 350,000 saplings have previously been planted in 180 communities, along with aftercare to support the trees’ future. Under the new agreement Network Rail has pledged £1.2mn towards tree establishment and care across three Network Rail regions in England – Eastern, Northwest and Central, and Southern – along with the company’s national Route Services function.

The renewed partnership supports Network Rail’s aim of achieving biodiversity net gain across its land by 2035.



Eden Tyres & Servicing launch partnership with Breast Cancer Now

As part of this partnership, Eden Tyres will donate £2 to Breast Cancer Now for every tyre sold from the Radar Tyre range throughout 2025, with a minimum expected donation of £30,000. These funds will contribute directly to Breast Cancer Now’s work to advance research and provide support to individuals affected by breast cancer across the UK.

To help raise the funds, Eden Tyres & Servicing will engage both their team and customers in fundraising initiatives, including events like Breast Cancer Now’s Pink Ribbon Walk and The Great North Run.

Toolstation, part of Travis Perkins plc raised £663,421 for its charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support, in 2024. Overall, since launching the charity partnership in 2020, Toolstation has raised almost £3mn for Macmillan.

Fundraising took place across the business, and events included fundraising in stores, bake sales and a team Mighty Hike across the Wye Valley. The efforts of Toolstation’s retail team led to a total of £345,233 being raised in-store, with colleagues hosting regular store raffles, bake sales, fancy dress days and Macmillan Coffee Mornings, all backed by customer and colleague donations.

Fundraising also came through Toolstation’s collaboration with micro-donation charity Pennies: raising £190,182 across the year.



The Leasing Foundation names Coach Core as 2025 charity partner

The Leasing Foundation supports individuals across the business finance industry, with a focus on innovation, young people, EDI, sustainability and giving. Partnering with charities is a key part of this work and Coach Core uses sport and apprenticeships to support young adults across the UK, especially those facing barriers, discrimination and limited opportunities.

The Foundation’s first official fundraising event for Coach Core will be a senior industry drinks reception in February 2025.



Vistry Group beats fundraising target for SSAFA

Employees across Vistry Group have broken their charity fundraising record for their 2024 charity of the year SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, raising £686,072. Gift Aid takes the total to over £700,000 and more than double its target of £300,000

Vistry employees based in offices and sites from across the country led on the fundraising activities with marathons, gala dinners, treks, cycling challenges and skydives taking place in the UK and abroad. The company joined together for the Tri-Force Trials, a set of challenges set for colleagues to take on based around air, land, and water.

The housebuilder has also been awarded Gold in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and is a Armed Forces Covenant signatory with has many veterans and reservists working in the business. It also partners with organisations to support service leavers into the construction industry.

Simplyhealth grows its Women’s Healthcare Charity Alliance with £150,000 donation

Health benefits provider Simplyhealth has given a £150,000 donation to continue supporting its Women’s Healthcare Charity Alliance.

In its second year, Simplyhealth has brought together three existing charities; Bloody Good Period, The Miscarriage Association, and Ovarian Cancer Action, with three new Alliance members; Endometriosis UK, Prevent Breast Cancer, and Wellbeing of Women.

Together they aim to challenge taboos associated with women’s health conditions and drive meaningful change for those who identify as requiring women’s health services in the workplace by helping employers to better support women’s health.

Ella’s Kitchen supports Smart Works

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Ella’s Kitchen, the UK baby food brand, has announced a new partnership with Smart Works, a charity dedicated to providing free, interview-ready clothing and career support to women facing unemployment or the challenges of re-entering the workforce.

The partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to creating equal opportunities and fostering a more inclusive and empowering workplace for women. Ella’s Kitchen will work closely with the Reading branch of Smart Works, to help women regain financial independence through meaningful employment. It also celebrates the memory of former Ella’s Kitchen Managing Director, Catherine Empringham.

Ella’s Kitchen team at Smart Works

Building on the legacy of Ella’s Kitchen’s own mentorship programme established in Catherine’s name, which has supported mothers returning to work after pregnancy since 2021, this partnership aims to broaden its impact. Ella’s Kitchen will donate to the Reading branch and offer paid leave for team members to volunteer at clothing drives, career workshops, and fundraising events that focus on helping women enter employment.

Action Syria supported by If Only If Nightwear



Luxury brand If Only If Nightwear are donating 15% of the profits from the sale of their new collection, Buttercup Yellow Gingham, to Action Syria in the first week of its launch.

Launched in time for Mother’s Day, the collection consists of five items across its womenswear, children’s and accessories range, and has been designed for mothers and their children to enjoy together.

Prices range between £30 for its Buttercup Yellow Gingham Make Up Bag – Small and £145 for its Clara – Buttercup Yellow Gingham women’s dress.

