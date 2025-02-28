IWITOT to be finale of Fundraising Convention 2025 I Wish I’d Thought of That

“I Wish I’d Thought of That” (IWITOT) will be the final session at this year’s Fundraising Convention. It brings with it the opportunity for fundraisers to speak at Convention.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising and SOFII (The Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation) are inviting applications to speak at a special I Wish I’d Thought of That event that will round off Fundraising Convention on Tuesday 10th June.

This gives fundraisers an additional opportunity to speak at Convention, in addition to appearing as a session speaker.

Seven minutes to speak

IWITOT features a group of speakers, each of whom have seven minutes to talk about a fundraising idea that they find so inspirational that they wish they had thought of it themselves.

The Chartered Institute and SOFII are working to put together a diverse line-up for Convention IWITOT “that will truly engage and inspire the assembled audience”.

They hope to showcase fundraisers and fundraising case studies from across disciplines, causes, and sizes of charity.

They are particularly keen, as with past IWITOTs (which take place around the world), to attract “new voices” who have not had many or indeed any opportunities to present to a large audience before.

A team of mentors works behind the scenes at IWITOT events to support these new speakers to help them deliver the best presentation they can.



I Wish I’d Thought of That (IWITOT) at the Barbican cinema at the Fundraising Convention 2013

What’s involved

If you are interested in presenting as part of IWITOT at Convention, you will need to complete a short online application form letting Convention organisers know a little about yourself and sharing the idea you wish you had dreamed of.



Applications are open until midday on Friday 14 March.

Fundraisers who are selected to present at Convention will need to commit to attending two 30-minute online rehearsals with the SOFII team in the weeks leading up to Convention.

IWITOT speakers will also receive a free ticket to attend the second day of Convention.