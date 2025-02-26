Free communications programme for UK climate advocacy charities

The Media Trust’s Communicating Climate programme is open again for applications.

Now in its fifth year, this free six-month strategic communications programme is designed for UK-based charities and grassroots organisations working on climate justice, advocacy and community action.

The programme features a series of online workshops that provide charities and groups with the strategic tools, practical skills and sector relationships needed to make an impact.

Advertisement

New for this year is an increased focus of the programme on climate justice and big-picture change.

Media Trust has also expanded the media, creative and climate sector partners they are working with “to deliver cutting-edge content tailored to meet the needs of the moment”.

Selected participants will learn how to build skills and strategies for campaigning, develop impactful climate communications, and gain personalised support from industry experts and top climate communicators.

How to apply

To apply you’ll need to provide a brief summary of your organisation and campaign goals before 9am on 31 March 2025.

Successful applicants will be notified by 7 May and the programme will run from May to October 2025.

To find out more about the programme ahead of the application deadline you might attend a Q&A webinar on 18 March.