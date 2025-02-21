CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

Applications open to the Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 21 February 2025 | Uncategorised

Become a charity entrepreneur. Apply now.

Applications for the Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program are open again, offering support to charity entrepreneurs to develop and transform a high-impact charity idea into an impactful business.

Charity Entrepreneurship helps “ambitious individuals like you to improve the world at scale by founding your own research-backed nonprofit”. In six years it has launched 50 charities

The research team at London-based Ambitious Impact has identified a new range of “fresh, high-impact charity ideas”. They are looking for people to turn this research into reality.

The ideas for this year’s Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program (CEIP) cohort include:

Livelihood-Focused Nonprofit Evaluator

Using Mass Communication to Improve Learning Outcomes

Advocacy for Used Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Regulation

August 2025 and February 2026 cohorts

Applications for the August 2025 or February 2026 CEIP cohorts are open now. The deadline to apply is 24 March 2025.

The two cohort dates are:

They mostly take place online but include two weeks in-person in London.

Selected participants receive a stipend to cover living costs plus all necessary programme expenses; skills, expertise and mentorship from top nonprofit leaders; a pairing with a cofounder; and access to a supportive, mission-driven community.

If you wish to learn more ahead of applying there is a Q&A on 26 February with Director of Research Morgan Fairless.

 Find out more about CEIP and how to apply.

