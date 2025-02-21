Applications open to the Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program

Applications for the Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program are open again, offering support to charity entrepreneurs to develop and transform a high-impact charity idea into an impactful business.

Charity Entrepreneurship helps “ambitious individuals like you to improve the world at scale by founding your own research-backed nonprofit”. In six years it has launched 50 charities.

The research team at London-based Ambitious Impact has identified a new range of “fresh, high-impact charity ideas”. They are looking for people to turn this research into reality.

The ideas for this year’s Charity Entrepreneurship Incubation Program (CEIP) cohort include:

Livelihood-Focused Nonprofit Evaluator

A vibrant charity evaluation sector strengthens the nonprofit ecosystem.

Most evaluators focus on health, while few assess income-focused interventions at scale.

A new cost-effectiveness-driven evaluator could shift funding toward more impactful organisations.

Using Mass Communication to Improve Learning Outcomes

Public messaging campaigns have boosted education and school attendance in pilot studies.

Few organisations have scaled cost-effective, evidence-based messaging interventions.

A new nonprofit could rigorously test and expand mass communication strategies to improve education at scale.

Advocacy for Used Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Regulation

Lead pollution is a massive but overlooked global health threat.

Used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling is a major lead exposure source—yet remains largely unregulated.

Experiences from Brazil and other countries show that strong regulations can transition recycling to safer, formalised processes.

A dedicated advocacy nonprofit could help push for regulatory reforms that protect millions from toxic exposure.

August 2025 and February 2026 cohorts

Applications for the August 2025 or February 2026 CEIP cohorts are open now. The deadline to apply is 24 March 2025.

The two cohort dates are:

11 August – 3 October 2025

February – March 2026

They mostly take place online but include two weeks in-person in London.

Selected participants receive a stipend to cover living costs plus all necessary programme expenses; skills, expertise and mentorship from top nonprofit leaders; a pairing with a cofounder; and access to a supportive, mission-driven community.

If you wish to learn more ahead of applying there is a Q&A on 26 February with Director of Research Morgan Fairless.

Find out more about CEIP and how to apply.