Small Charity Week match funding campaign opens for applications

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 20 February 2025 | News

Small Charity Week 2025 match funding campaign - applications open

Big Give, Global’s Make Some Noise and NCVO are marking Small Charity Week this year with a match funding campaign for small charities.

This seven-day campaign, the first to run during Small Charity Week, is “dedicated to supporting small charities that make a big impact on communities across the UK”.

Applications are now open for charities with an annual income between £5,000 and £1 million.

After applying to Big Give a charity’s application will be assessed by them and their partner Global’s Make Some Noise. If successful charities will be awarded a sum of match funding which is then ring-fenced for their organisation.

To access some or all of that funding the charity has to secure public donations via Big Give’s online fundraising platform during the week of the campaign. The more they raise the more of that ring-fenced sum they can claim.

Here’s Big Give’s guide to the process:


To be eligible charities must have a minimum annual income of £5,000 and a maximum income of £1 million.

Charities can seek to raise £500, £1,000, £2,500, £5,000, or £10,000 in public donations, which will be doubled by the match funds). Their only limitation is that that they can not apply for matched funds that exceed 10% of their annual income.

Applications to Big Give’s Small Charity Week campaign close on 2 April 2025. The offer deadline is 7 May, and the public campaign runs in Small Charity Week, from 23 June to midday on 30 June 2025.

