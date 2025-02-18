Just Helping raises £1.5 million for local causes Image: Just Helping

Community charity Just Helping has raised £1.5 million for 120 local causes with its annual Big Christmas Tree Cycle Appeal last Christmas.

The appeal saw over 4,000 volunteers across England, Scotland and Wales help to collect, recycle and chip over 73,000 Christmas trees. As well as saving 1,168,000 kg of CO2 from landfill the campaign raised £320,000 more than it did last year. The total total was £1,501,500.

The Big Christmas Tree Cycle Appeal simply encourages people to register their Christmas tree online for collecting while making a donation.

Just Helping supports over 120 community charities in the UK, from women’s refuges to children’s hospices providing end of life care and community projects working to relieve poverty.

It was founded in 2012 to inspire and support people, businesses, charities, and other community organisations to contribute and volunteer in their local communities.

Nick Stammers, CEO of Just Helping, said:

“We know that in these tough times, so many people are in greater need of support than ever and the beauty of the Big Christmas Tree-Cycle is that it brings together volunteers and charitable organisations to make a real difference to not only communities but the environment too. We are truly delighted at this result and are looking forward to working with our charitable partners and businesses in 2025 to support even more organisations performing such vital work”.

Rachel Bloom, Community and Events Manager at North London Hospice, added:

“We loved organising our first ever Christmas tree collection this January. It was incredibly satisfying to see it through from start to finish. From identifying drop-off locations and sourcing volunteers, to coordinating vans and working with the local council, the team at Just Helping were on hand to offer their invaluable guidance. We exceeded our targets, raising over £6,000, and not only did this help generate vital funds for the hospice, but it also had a positive environmental impact.”