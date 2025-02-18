Grants for data collection in youth mental health sector, and other funding news Approved! Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels.com.

Our latest round-up of funding opportunities features four funds available to charities in the youth mental health sector, community organisations in the London boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth, Camden-based organisations, and charities supporting young women’s mental health.



Grants to support data collection & use in youth mental health sector

The Prudence Trust has launched an open funding opportunity to support data collection and use in the youth mental health sector.

Some examples of what the funding could cover include:

Advertisement

Upskilling of staff responsible for monitoring and evaluation

Salaries for dedicated data or M&E roles

Software or hardware needed to improve data infrastructure, e.g. databases

Costs to work with an external evaluator or academic on specific programmes.

External data management expertise, evaluation expertise

The opportunity is open to UK registered charities or CICs, with an annual income of at least £250,000. Eligible organisations will offer at least one direct mental health intervention and already collect data on mental health or wellbeing.

In this first stage The Prudence Trust is seeking short Expressions of Interest through an online form, with a deadline of 4pm on Monday 3 March.

The Wimbledon Foundation announces £290,000 of funding

The Wimbledon Foundation, the charitable arm of The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and The Championships, has announced further commitments to its Community Fund and Get Set, Get Active Fund with £290,000 of grant funding available.

The Wimbledon Foundation Community Fund is now open with grants of up to £10,000 available to charities and community organisations working in the LondonBoroughs of Merton and Wandsworth. Launched in 2014, the fund has awarded £1.9 million through 309 grants to wide-ranging projects which have helped more than 47,000 people.



Funding is available to projects that address one or more of the following themes:

improving mental and physical health and well-being;

providing access to learning, training and employment skills;

improving access to advocacy, specialist support and advice for vulnerable groups;

encouraging participation in the community.

In support of Wandsworth’s designation as the Borough of Culture for 2025, applications are also welcomed from organisations engaging local residents in community art projects.

The Get Set, Get Active Fund is offering grants to organisations who are working to increase the opportunities for local people of all ages and abilities to access and participate in sport and exercise.

Local community groups, not-for-profit organisations and sports clubs active in Merton and Wandsworth can apply for grants of £500 to £3,500 towards the costs of direct provision of physical or sports activities including instructor fees, venue hire, equipment and kit.

The funds are open to applications until midday on Monday 24 February.



Camden Giving opens applications for Future Forward 2025 Fund

Camden Giving has launched the Future Forward 2025 Fund, which will award five Camden-based organisations grants of £20,000 to £30,000 to tackle the cost of living crisis, focusing on young people in the community.

A panel of Camden young residents helped shape the fund’s name and criteria.

The Future Forward 2025 Fund has three areas of focus for funding:

Academic Tutoring – Making tutoring available to young people who can’t afford it.



Gang-Exit – Helping people move away from criminal exploitation.



A Trusted Adult – Giving young people consistent support and someone they can rely on.

A drop-in session is being held on 10 Feb, 2-5 PM at The Collective, Camden Town, and the deadline for applications is Tuesday 18 February.



Pilgrim Trust awards over £1mn to 11 charities supporting young women’s mental health

Pilgrim Trust has awarded the money through the Young Women in Mind grant programme.

The 11 charities funded target mental health support specifically for the needs of young women: designing services that create safe spaces for young women, are delivered in a gender and trauma informed way, and with input from the young women themselves. They offer a range of interventions including one to one counselling, tailored peer support network groups, training and mentoring.

So far, Pilgrim Trust has awarded more than £4mn to organisations across North East and North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber and Northern Ireland, since the programme was set up in 2021. It has committed £5mn in funding over five years (2021-2026), with grants going to organisations that increase young women’s access to high quality, age and gender specific mental health services. Applications are

currently closed.