40acts returns to inspire generosity in Lent

Christian charity Stewardship is relaunching its 40acts campaign for Lent, the generosity challenge that inspired a movement of over 100,000 people.

The 40 days of Lent this year run from Wednesday 5 March to Saturday 19 April. Stewardship will post a daily email during this period from a variety of contributors: they will contain a reflection, prayer and challenges designed to “inspire and invite people to spread the love of Jesus through intentional acts of generosity”.

There will be different levels to the challenge so participants can decide to vary their involvement, from committing to something small one day, and deciding to do something more ambitious another day.

This year’s 40acts is taking place in partnership with Gospel Entrepreneurs and The Way UK.

Schools and churches

The launch of 40acts on 5 March will incude a 20-minute Great Big Live Assembly streamed by the Sanctuary Foundation to UK primary schools to encourage pupils to take up the 40acts challenge.

Teachers will be able to download a resource pack containing a 40acts wall chart and teacher information.

Church resources for 40acts will include two all-age service plans created by Roots for Churches and The Evangelical Alliance, as well as a small group study resource from The Big Church Read based on ‘Generous with a Capital G’ by Wendy Pawsey.

The Way UK is creating six film-based youth group sessions.

40 days, 40 acts, 40 opportunities to do something different in Lent

Janie Oliver, CEO, Stewardship, said:

“40acts was much-loved because it brought so much joy to so many. It flips the traditional Lent mindset of giving stuff up to one of giving stuff away and that stuff includes your time, talent and resources, not just your money. It might be as simple as a chat with someone who’s lonely or taking a meal to a neighbour in need… “Jesus said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’ – our prayer is that many will know the joy of that blessing this Lent, thanks to 40acts.”

Taking the 40acts challenge

To join the 40acts challenge, sign up to receive daily emails with a reflection from a 40acts partner and a challenge to do something generous.