CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

Six in 10 charities ‘optimistic about fundraising’ this year

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 February 2025 | News

Front page of Enthuse's Charity Pulse report 2025

Fundraising, donations and events registration platform Enthuse reports that 60% of charities “feel optimistic about fundraising in 2025”.

Given the financial challenges faced by many UK households and by charities in the past year, this represents a marked improvement on the previous year’s (2023) figure of 44% who were positive.

This is doubtless based on the 77% of good causes which, according to the research, either maintained or increased their fundraising income in 2024. In the previous year the figure was substantially lower at 55%.

Advertisement

The finding comes in the fourth annual edition of the Charity Pulse report which surveyed leaders at over 100 UK charities to find out how their organisations fared in 2024. It also asked them for their views on the opportunities and challenges they face in 2025.

Trust and awareness higher

The 100 charity leaders surveyed mostly reported a robust level of trust in their cause: 87% of them rated trust in their charity at a level of eight out of ten or higher.

This is trust in their charity, rather than trust in all charities.

Charity leaders were also more confident that there was now greater awareness of their cause and its need for public support. The percentage of leaders reporting this had risen from 47% in last year’s Charity Pulse to 74% in this report.

Leaders based this optimism on:


Fundraising concerns for 2025?

The primary concerns of charity leaders for fundraisers for the rest of the year ahead were:


Where might fundraising grow in 2025?

Charity leaders are anticipating that fundraising will grow in a number of areas:

Given Enthuse’s experience with supporting fundraising events, its research explored this area further.

What type of events charities are planning for this year? The 100 charity leaders answered:


What works well in fundraising events?

The charity leaders ahred their thoughts on the top ways in which their fundraising colleagues raised more. These included:

Graph showing top ways to maximise events fundraising - from Enthuse's Charity Pulse 2025
Top ways of maximising fundraising from events. Chart and data: Enthuse.com’s Charity Pulse 2025.

Commenting on the research, Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“In the face of adversity, it’s fantastic to see that many charities improved or maintained their fundraising income in 2024. The healthy level of optimism for 2025 bodes well for the sector. Charities have helped so many in need in the past 12 months and I’m glad they feel there’s a high level of trust in their work. They’ve earned it!”

“2024 was a record-breaking year for mass participation events like the TCS London Marathon and AJ Bell Great North Run driven by a real appetite from younger generations taking part in these kinds of events. It’s easy to see why they’re an important part of charities’ plans for this year too.”

The Charity Pulse Report 2025 can be downloaded by registering for free with Enthuse.

Related posts

26 January 2024

Mass participation events – insights & tips to make them a fundraising success
12 April 2021

Massive explores how the biggest fundraising events have been affected by Covid-19
31 January 2023

Charities ‘cautiously optimistic’ about year ahead, report suggests
25 April 2023

More than £52mn raised in London Marathon so far via JustGiving & Enthuse

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon