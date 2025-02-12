Fundraising and charity leadership appointments in February 2025 Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash.

Here are the latest appointments to fundraising and charity leadership positions in the UK. We feature senior fundraisers, charity CEOs, senior leaders and trustees.

Oxmarket Contemporary

Lucia Barbato

Lucia Barbato, Co-Founder and CEO of Ilex, has been appointed as a Trustee & Director of the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery in Chichester.

Oxmarket Contemporary is a registered charity that helps new and emerging artists on their creative and commercial journeys, as well as supporting established local artists and bringing them together with the public to celebrate local talent.

Lucia brings decades of experience in marketing and PR for big household names such as Unilever and Kraft, as well as niche technology and telecoms audiences for B2B clients.

She will focus on refreshing the charity’s communications, growing its community outreach and supporting its long-term growth.

Garfield Weston Foundation

The trustees of the Garfield Weston Foundation have announced the appointment of Clare Gough as Director of the grantmaking trust.

Sussex hospices

Stuart Palmer

Local hospices St Barnabas House in Worthing, Martlets in Hove and children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House near Arundel, have announced the appointment of Stuart Palma as their new Chief Executive.

A physiotherapist by background, Stuart brings a wealth of experience from across the health and care sector, including senior roles at NHS England. Most recently he worked at the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board as the Chief Allied Health Professions Officer & Director of All-Age Continuing Care, providing him with valuable insight into the local healthcare system.

The news follows last year’s announcement that St Barnabas Hospices (incorporating St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House) would be merging with Martlets during 2024, a process that is now nearing completion to form the newly created Southern Hospice Group.

Flora & Fauna

International nature conservation charity Fauna & Flora has appointed Dave Hillyard as its Global Director of Fundraising, a new Senior Leadership position that “will drive the organisation’s strategic planning and delivery for fundraising globally”.

Hillyard joins next month. He has over 25 years of leadership experience across international development, conservation and climate action organisations, including Oxfam, Earthwatch and WaterAid. His skills include driving impactful cross-sector partnerships and leading high-performing international teams.

He is also the founding Chief Executive of the Carbon Technology Research Foundation, where he has been instrumental in establishing the organisation which has invested over £4 million in research grants to combat the climate crisis through natural greenhouse gas removal solutions.

Fauna & Flora CEO, Kristian Teleki, said: “Dave Hillyard brings a valuable skillset to Fauna & Flora at a pivotal moment, as we rapidly scale our impact in protecting and restoring nature across the globe”.

Crisis

Homelessness charity Crisis has announced the appointment of three trustees.

One of them is Matt Sanders, director of education at Meta, where he is leading its efforts to support the use of immersive technologies in education.

Previously he was policy director and chief adviser to New Zealand’s education minister and, prior to that, special adviser to the UK’s former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg. During this time, he worked on the government’s child poverty and social mobility strategy.

School Library Association

Victoria Dilly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at School Library Association (SLA). She brings extensive experience of leading national education and training programmes in the charity sector and within schools.

Having worked in the education sector for almost 20 years she has spent the last seven years leading and developing national programmes for charitable organisations, including National Literacy Trust, Speakers Trust and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Before joining the charity sector she was a school librarian for 10 years.

The SLA, which has been running since 1937, supports schools to develop their school library, establish a reading culture and deliver independent learning skills. Reading for pleasure can change children’s lives and future prospects.