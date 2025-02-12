Barnardo’s receives largest donation in its history Katherine Martin in the seat of a racing car.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has received a gift of £18 million, the largest single donation in the charity’s 160 year history.

The £18 million gift from the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust will fully fund the rest of the Barnardo’s Gap Homes programme, creating 50 homes across the UK, in an effort to tackle the housing crisis for young people leaving care. It will also provide ongoing funding to support services in the North of England.

Katherine Martin

The Trust was set up following the death of Katherine Martin, a successful businesswoman and racing driver in the 1920s, who helped shape the Aston Martin brand. She was also a philanthropist with a passion for improving the lives of children and young people.

The transformational gift follows support for Barnardo’s from the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust for more than 60 years. Over this time, with a focus on the North-East Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire region, the Trust has given over £7 million, the equivalent of over £10 million today.

Indeed, the Trust only supports three charities, including Barnardo’s. The charity was explicitly named by Katherine Martin in her will, inspired by her knowledge of Barnardo’s work near to where she lived.



Gap Homes

There are currently eight Gap Homes across the UK, and this donation will pay for the next 15 Gap Homes to be built in Lincolnshire, Birmingham and Glasgow, with further locations for the remaining 30 houses currently being finalised.

Alison (not her real name), a young person supported by Barnardo’s, said: “I had been living in care for several years before the age of 16 when I moved into Gap Homes and I had stayed in three places in that short space of time. I finally moved to my lovely place where I have been living since November 2023 with the support of the Barnardo’s team. I feel like it’s my home with a beautiful view and a nice and calming environment.”

John Richards, Chair of Trustees of the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust said:

“Katherine Martin was a remarkable woman who believed in the power of philanthropy to change lives. This significant donation is a testament to her enduring legacy. We are privileged to continue her mission of supporting children and young people and are delighted that Barnardo’s will use this gift to provide vital support to those who need it most…

“Our partnership with Barnardo’s has spanned decades, and by supporting Barnardo’s, we can honour Katherine’s memory and contribute towards a brighter future for generations to come. Together, we can achieve more, and we hope Katherine’s legacy will inspire others to give back and make a difference.”

Lynn Perry, CEO of Barnardo’s said:



“This extraordinary donation from the Katherine Martin Charitable Trust is monumental for Barnardo’s. We believe it’s the largest single gift in the charity’s history and it’s hard to express just how much of an impact that will have for so many young people.

“The generosity of this gift will have a profound impact on the lives of children and young people across the country and we are honoured to deliver this service with Katherine’s legacy in mind. With the support of donors like Katherine Martin, Barnardo’s can continue to change childhoods and change lives.”