How to get the most from CRMs – now & into the future

The right CRM platform can help a charity transform how it manages and communicates with supporters, deepening relationships and ultimately bringing in more funds. But in a challenging environment of ever-rising costs and service demand, combined with often limited resources, charities also need much more from their CRM platforms – and they are increasing providing solutions.

Top charity CRM asks

Top of charities’ asks is for CRM platforms that are flexible, customisable, and scalable with intuitive and adaptable tools, so they’re not only easy to use but grow with the organisation.

Alongside this, time-poor charity staff need a CRM that – as well as unifying supporter data from all channels and touchpoints – can take on straightforward yet time-consuming tasks, and integrate with other useful tools and systems.

Colette Langley, Manager, Solutions Consulting at Blackbaud says:

“Data integrations and management are top of mind. Charities need CRMs that can seamlessly integrate with various data sources to provide a unified view of their supporters and donors. To achieve this, they need clear and open APIs, support to ensure seamless integrations, and prebuilt connections for quick and secure access to popular platforms. These features and capabilities help charities lay the foundations for accurate supporter data and stronger relationships. “They also want automation and efficiency. Automation of routine tasks reduces the manual workload for charity staff. This can include anything from automated donor segmentation, right through to personalised email campaigns and real-time reporting. By automating processes, charities can focus more on strategic initiatives and less on administrative tasks.”

Platforms that can take a charity’s data and provide deeper levels of insight on supporter behaviour, preferences and trends are also a must as charities seek ways of encouraging continued support at a time when finances for both sides are under pressure.

Steph Graham, GoodCRM CEO, adds:

“Insights into data connections are absolutely key to helping charities improve the supporter journey. Fundraising has become more challenging, especially over the last 12 months. As a result, charities are diversifying their income streams to fill the gaps and stakeholder interactions are potentially becoming more complex as a result. CRMs need to make those connections between data points to provide insights into how supporters, donors, and other stakeholders engage with a charity. “Whether it’s identifying trends, spotting opportunities, or simply having all the right information in one place, the focus will be on making sure the technology works harder for charities.”

But finding ‘the right CRM’ isn’t just about the technology: it’s about the provider too. Lisa Newhouse, Marketing & Content Manager at Donorfy says:

“Charities want more than just a supplier – they’re looking for a partner, with strong working-sector knowledge, that understands their challenges and is invested in their success.”

This means organisations that will work with them to understand what makes them tick and what they need, and that invest in continually evolving their platform so it stays current and scales with their growth.

AI – & other ways platforms are answering needs

CRM platforms and their providers have made significant strides in answering these needs in the past couple of years, in particular with the introduction of AI tools that simplify and automate tasks, make data more accessible and actionable, and enhance analytics. This is all helping teams save time and resources so they can be more efficient and effective, leaving them more time to focus on core missions.

Joe Geary, Marketing Manager, Beacon says:

“CRMs now have AI baked directly into them that makes finding the right supporters, and crafting the perfect messaging a breeze. Charities can simply type a question in English (like “show me this year’s event attendees”) and the AI will pull the list for them in seconds. Once they’ve got the list, AI can help craft the perfect, personalised message that resonates with them, saving hours of wrangling with data and writer’s block. “Genuinely useful AI is removing barriers in CRM and truly democratising data, so that all team members, regardless of their technical ability, are empowered to make data-driven decisions.”

Another noteworthy development is that other platforms are also starting to make their mark – either alongside, or instead of traditional CRMs, such as data platforms with more open and flexible approaches to integration.

Keith Collins, Principal Consultant at Adapta Consulting explains:

“This is enabling all constituent data to be brought together, so organisations can work more efficiently and at the same time deliver more personal, relevant engagement with all their stakeholders – including supporters and fundraisers. These data platforms often complement the actual CRM solution – in theory offering all charities the ability to manage their stakeholder data in a highly efficient and effective way.”

Blackbaud says it’s noticing a growing need for vertical SaaS systems, and Dan Keyworth, its Vice President – Customer Modernisation & Customer Success Managing Director, International Markets & Global Foundations, adds:

“Fundraising is moving at a phenomenal rate and using generic CRMs that rely on customisations is slowing charities down and resulting in increased costs. Charities are turning to dedicated fundraising systems, which are built for fundraising from the get-go. This means charities can scale and adapt to the changing fundraising landscape quickly.”

The future of CRM

As technology, including AI, continues to develop, so too will CRM and data platforms, and the expectation for the future is greater choice and flexibility that will see charities able to select the tools best suited to their unique needs, and have them integrate seamlessly so they can build systems tailored to their specific goals and workflows, without compatibility issues.

Additionally, we can expect predictive analytics, again driven by advances in AI, to provide charities with deeper insights into donor behaviour and preferences, bolstering relationship building and the supporter journey, and helping to drive better decision-making and deliver greater impact.

Newhouse says:

“The future of CRM for charities looks exciting! We anticipate more intelligent automation, with CRMs proactively suggesting the next best action based on supporter behaviour and preferences. Plus, as AI continues to advance, predictive analytics will become even more powerful, helping charities anticipate donor needs and engage with them at the right time, in the right way.”

Top tips

So how can charities ensure they’re in the best position to make the most of today’s CRM capabilities, and the developments to come? Here are some tips.

Start by getting the basics right. High-quality data is the foundation for all CRM-related improvements, so ensure your data is clean, well-structured, and organised.

Embrace change with an open mind. New approaches and tools could transform the way your charity operates, so investigate them with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Collins says:

“To be best placed to take advantage of future developments, it will be vital for charities to be expansive and enthusiastic about how modern approaches to data, digital and technology can contribute to their future – and to realise that, if currently they are inhibited by inefficient, manual processes, disconnected data silos and challenges in providing support to everyone who needs them – it really doesn’t need to be that way anymore.”

Equip your teams for success. They need to feel invested and supported in any change or project for it to work.

Gethin James – Solutions Architect, Blackbaud says:

“Encourage and equip all staff to consider themselves data and digital champions. Make sure your recruitment prioritises these skills for all future hires. “Resource and encourage your data and system-orientated teams to be the engines of change and innovation in the organisation. They are uniquely placed to make change real by building into systems, processes, and reporting.”

Stay informed about sector trends by connecting with peers, subscribing to newsletters from tech providers, and regularly exploring their websites for updates and ideas.

Collaboration is key. Share insights and learning with others in the sector to collectively benefit from new opportunities.

Take time to review your tech stack regularly to ensure it remains fit for purpose and aligned with your goals.

Geary adds:

“The industry moves fast; the right solutions three years ago could be totally outdated now. The charities that will benefit from the latest developments will be those who are open to change, curious about new ways of solving problems, and actively looking to make the most of new technology.”

And finally, maintain a strong connection with your CRM provider. As well as working closely with them, subscribe to their newsletters, follow them on social media, and participate in any dedicated community spaces or forums they offer.