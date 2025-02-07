CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo donates £750,000 to military and arts charities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 7 February 2025 | News

Royal Edinburgh Miltary Tattoo - bass drum

The annual charitable donation from the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo totals £750,000. The sum is being donated to arts and military charities.

This is the largest donation given since 2019 and follows a successful Show in 2024. It demonstrates the Tattoo’s longstanding commitment to supporting the armed forces and their families, and continuing its support of traditional arts in Scotland.

In addition the Tattoo has committed to donating an additional 75p per ticket sold in 2025 to St Columba’s Hospice Charity, as chosen by a public vote.

Advertisement

The Tattoo has donated over £13 million to Services and Arts organisations since 1950 from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Charities) Limited – its charitable parent company.

Military charities that are to benefit this year include The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, the Army Benevolent Fund and The RAF Benevolent Fund. In Scotland the Tattoo also funds valuable work from the Army in Scotland Trust.

Funding for Scottish arts initiatives will benefit organisations including Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust and Edinburgh International Festival.

In addition to this financial contribution, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo also remains committed to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts in Scotland through its own Tattoo Traditional Arts Programme (TTAP). This aims to nurture and develop talent in traditional Scottish music, dance, and performance, ensuring that cultural traditions continue to thrive for future generations.

The TTAP offers workshops, masterclasses, and performance opportunities across traditional art-forms.

Rows of dancers performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
A torchlight procession at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

75th anniversary show

This year The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a show entitled ‘The Heroes Who Made Us’.

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said:

“We are privileged to be able to support these remarkable charities and initiatives. Between 2016 and 2019 we were fortunate enough to be in a position to donate a total of £1 million to these charities annually.

“The pandemic curbed this level of giving but we are delighted to see the figure rise again. We are on track to see a return to our pre-pandemic figure of £1 million annually in 2025 – a testament to our ongoing dedication to those who have given so much for their country”.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes places at night to packed audiences, featuring music, dance and military activities.

Funded charities

The full list of charities and projects that will be supported by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are as follows:

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show are now on sale. The Show will run from 1-23 August 2025.

A Scottish military band performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

About The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Related posts

UK Fundraising
1 February 2013

Legacy promotion campaign launched for Scottish arts charities
UK Fundraising
8 July 2016

New Fundraising Excellence Award for cultural and heritage sectors
14 March 2023

Keep it Fringe fund offers £100k to Edinburgh Fringe performers
29 September 2023

Art event results in £114,000 donation to Maggie’s Edinburgh

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon