Funding offered for local charities from Cambridge Building Society Community Fund

Charities near Cambridge that provide support for people with housing and shelter needs can apply for grants of up to £20,000 through The Cambridge Building Society’s Community Fund.

Charities within a 15-mile radius of one of The Cambridge’s branches can now apply for a grant of between £2,500 and £20,000 to support eligible projects. Applications are accepted until 1 May 2025.

175th anniversary

The Cambridge is marketing its 175th anniversary by donating £175,000 annually from its profits to charities.

Charities, community groups and organisations are now able to apply for:

single grants

multi-year grants of up to £10,000 per year for up to three years (£30,000 total)

and one-off capital donations of up to £20,000 for larger projects.

Citizens Advice Rural is one of the many good causes to have benefited from the funding provided by The Cambridge, with the grant enabling them to increase the hours of a specialist housing adviser who supports vulnerable people with housing needs.

Citizens Advice Rural

Helen Spriggs, Deputy Chief Officer at Citizens Advise Rural, said:

“The funding has allowed us to help individuals with some of the hardest housing issues that they’ve faced. The grant has been fantastic and enabled us to employ a specialist housing advisor for an additional day per week to help the most vulnerable people.”

How to apply

The Fund is managed by the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and can be accessed by local worthy causes via a twice-yearly grant application programme.

Before applying, charities should check they are eligible to receive a grant from The Foundation and can explain how their project meets the criteria of The Fund .